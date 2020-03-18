Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal GAA turns to virtual coaching  on Social Media platforms

COUNTY STARS HUGH MCFADDEN, JAMIE BRENNAN, RYAN MCHUGH, SEAN MCVEIGH AND DANNY CULLEN INVOLVED

Donegal GAA turns to virtual coaching  on Social Media platforms

Ryan McHugh with tips on solo

Reporter:

Tom Comack

Donegal GAA, with all activities in lockdown due the coronavirus, has turned to social media, Facebook and Twitter, to deliver the county’s football and hurling coaching programme. 
Under county coaching officer Conor McDermott and County Games Development manager Aaron Kyles, Donegal GAA have this week begun delivering  a series of basic skills of football and hurling via Twitter and Facebook.
The necessity came about with the closure of all schools at the end of last week due to the arrival on these shores of the coronavirus.  
The videos, which are short, so far have featured county footballers Hugh McFadden, Jamie Brennan and Ryan McHugh and  county hurlers Sean McVeigh and Danny Cullen.  
“Games Development manager Aaron Kyles came up with the idea and the county board have backed it,” said Conor McDermott.
“It is a brilliant idea and the feedback so far just a few days into the project has been very good. 
“The county players have bought into the idea. Aaron has a great rapport with the players and they fully support the video.
“The scripts for all the various drills have been put together by the county coaches Michael Langan, Sean Ward, Brian Roper, Declan Bushell, Leo Gill and John Gibbons.” 
Normally, the coaches are facing the boys and girls at their schools and now they are coaching through Twitter and Facebook in their own homes.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie