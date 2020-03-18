Donegal GAA turns to virtual coaching  on Social Media platforms

Donegal GAA, with all activities in lockdown due the coronavirus, has turned to social media, Facebook and Twitter, to deliver the county’s football and hurling coaching programme.

Under county coaching officer Conor McDermott and County Games Development manager Aaron Kyles, Donegal GAA have this week begun delivering a series of basic skills of football and hurling via Twitter and Facebook.

The necessity came about with the closure of all schools at the end of last week due to the arrival on these shores of the coronavirus.

The videos, which are short, so far have featured county footballers Hugh McFadden, Jamie Brennan and Ryan McHugh and county hurlers Sean McVeigh and Danny Cullen.

“Games Development manager Aaron Kyles came up with the idea and the county board have backed it,” said Conor McDermott.

“It is a brilliant idea and the feedback so far just a few days into the project has been very good.

“The county players have bought into the idea. Aaron has a great rapport with the players and they fully support the video.

“The scripts for all the various drills have been put together by the county coaches Michael Langan, Sean Ward, Brian Roper, Declan Bushell, Leo Gill and John Gibbons.”

Normally, the coaches are facing the boys and girls at their schools and now they are coaching through Twitter and Facebook in their own homes.