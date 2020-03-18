Young GAA footballer's Australian dream put on hold by Covid-19

As the coronavirus continues to impact heavily on the GAA, the dreams of a career in Oz have been temporarily put on hold for one of the brightest GAA stars, who has a strong Donegal connection.

Erne Gaels and Fermanagh star Ultan Kelm lives on the Donegal border at Belleek, and his uncle Seamus Flynn from Lisahully and Aodh Ruadh. played for Tir Conaill in the Ulster final of 1979.

Kelm was due to fly out to Australia from April 14 to April 27 to take part in trials for the AFL Down Under.

But he got the news earlier this week that the trip was off as a precaution against the spreading of the pandemic.

Kelm was due to fly out with three other young stars, Mayo’s Oisin Mullen and Frank Irwin and Cillian Rouine from Clare after the quarter impressed in an AFL Combine trial held in UCD in December.

But the talented 20-year-old was philosophical about this not unexpected set back to his career.

“Yeah, I got the news earlier this week that the trip was being put back.

“And you would be hopeful that is it only a postponement for the time being.

“I got the news about it on Monday and while it is disappointing, there are bigger things on at the minute all over the world apart from playing.

“Hopefully I will get the opportunity to go out their later on as it is a chance in a lifetime but you have to sensible and deal with what is before you.”

He added: “You get used to the routine of county training with all your friends and you would like to be out training and playing football but there are matters that are a lot bigger than football that have to be taken into consideration.

“It is about families, you would be concerned for your own health and your family’s health so football takes a back seat.”