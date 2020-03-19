SPORTS COLUMN: The Sporting Diary - Do you remember your first big game?

The present climate with sport completely off the agenda makes the mind work overtime, especially in looking back in time for sporting highlights.

With so much time on our hands, it would be wonderful if we had great recall of our past, but for many of us, that is not the case. However, we all remember some of first sporting events or games.

My earliest sports memory are of sports days on McCahill's Holm (where later we would play our first games with Letterbarrow Celtic, and break my leg!)

My first memory of a Donegal GAA match was in Tirconnail Park, but I can't recall who Donegal were playing. After that I have a memory of being part of an overloaded car going to see Donegal play Derry in a Dr McKenna Cup or Lagan Cup game in Irvinestown in the 1960s. The car owner was Paddy Harvey and the 'load' included three Harvey boys (Eamon, Jimmy and Colm) with Paddy, my father, myself and Jimmy Diver. Sadly, four of the seven passengers are no longer with us. One of my memories from the game was of Harry Laverty, who was a lively forward getting through the Derry defence by burrowing between a Derry defender's legs.

There are special memories of Donegal winning Ulster for the first time in 1972, of Finn Harps winning the FAI Cup in 1974 and the recall gets a little bit better for the recent past. But in many ways that has been helped by the fact that I have been able to witness quite an amount of the more recent moments at first hand.

With the advent of TV, we have access to plenty of games from the past. But anyone with Sky TV will be accustomed to plenty of repeats anyway. They will have plenty of time now for more repeats.

TG4 have been taking us back in time for many years with All-Ireland finals from the past. Making comparisons about the football played in the '70s and '80s with the present day is always interesting. The fitness levels are always a talking point. Would those great players on the Kerry and Dublin teams be at the races in the modern game?

We will get plenty of time to check out all those tapes or DVDs that we have stored away. I have a raft of video tapes from the time UTV and BBC first began to televise the Ulster championship live at the end of the '80s and early '90s. Wonder has anyone a means of transferring them to DVDs?

FINANCIAL SITUATION

The present scenario with no training or games will present many different problems for sports, not least the financial situation. Finn Harps come to mind as the most serious situation with player contracts. Without the help of home gates, it becomes impossible.

Donegal GAA were in the middle of their biggest ever fund-raising venture, 'Win Your House in Dublin'. They can continue to sell tickets online, but it will be more difficult to have a presence on the ground for selling.

Dungloe GAA must be counting their blessings, having completed their draw just before the shotdown and by all accounts they did very well, raising an amount above €250,000. Congratulations to them. That doesn't happen without a great community effort.

LIGHTER MOMENT

Even in our darkest days, there are always lighter moments. A well-known Mayo man issued a call on Facebook during the week for a decade of the Rosary for all those suffering from the coronavirus. And he got a response from another well-known GAA follower says: "I said a decade as suggested Eugene and I said another one for Mayo!"