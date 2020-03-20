MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: What will the lasting effect of 'no sport' have on youth?

It’s just over a week since the announcement that all GAA activities would halt because of the spread of the Coronavirus. With every news bulletin more information comes through, and the two week shutdown may only be the start of a longer period where sport will be firmly be put on the back burner as more and more health officials and government have asked people to refrain from too much movement.

In those couple of weeks the sporting world has come to a standstill. The GAA were quick out of the blocks calling a halt to the national leagues. As every hour passed more sporting bodies came forward with cancellations. Some were not as quick but soon got their act together with nearly everything called off.

At first many organisations give us dates when they would take another look at the situation. Now with the pandemic getting more serious by the day, any repercussions that cancelling competitions for sporting bodies has become immaterial because of the danger to human life. Everyone is now aware that the situation will drag late into the summer and many of the competitions that we have come to know and follow for years will not go ahead.

From GAA, soccer or golf, everything will stop. It will cost billions in lost revenue for many different organisations. It will also cost a lot of people their jobs. And while there may have been some hesitance around the cancellations at the start because of these losses, it has become clearer now that none of that matters.

However, sport is much more than something we might play for a while or we follow on the television. There are studies to show that participation in sport is vital for young children; it reduces the risk of obesity; it increases cardiovascular fitness. It creates a healthy growth of bones, muscles, ligaments and tendons.

The mental health benefits are hugely important. Kids’ involvement in sport builds self-confidence and self-esteem, it improves social and personal skills; it also enhances co-operation within a group and leadership skills.

It seems likely that GAA and other sports will be out of bounds for the foreseeable future. Could we see a non-participation in sport create a deeper problem with many of our youth down the road. Once people tend to stop something for any length of time and get into other habits, it is difficult to get them to return.

Then there is also the older members of the community whose participation in sporting bodies will be somewhat different to that of players. Many have grown up being part of sporting groups and maybe it is their only social outlet, What will this change mean to their lives?

The sense of community that is created by belonging or being a member of any club or team is important to our social fabric and identity. The sense of belonging and doing something for the betterment of the youth of where we live is hugely important and the lessons that are passed down from generation to generation are invaluable. It is not until all this is taken away do we realise the importance of sport to our communities and of course to our own lives.

While little can be done until the virus takes its course and both the government and the medical experts believe it is okay for everything to open again. Do we believe everything will go back to normal?

The children will find other ways using their time. It may be difficult to persuade all to come back into the fold. For the older generation they too will find other outlets and while most will commit once again, they may see how much time they give and decide it’s too much.

Then what about players who have commited all their free time year after year. They will see a different summer; while they may not be able to travel on holidays they will not be tied down by having to train three or four times a week. Their weekends will not be guided by when and where they have to play a game. They might like the freedom and could it happen we could lose many of them.

GAA has got extremely competitive at club level in the last couple of decades. Even at underage players are being asked to commit to a high level. It could be said that coaches and managers want success more than the players and are prepared to do whatever it takes to reach their goals; players might not miss that side of the game and decide the PlayStation or the Xbox doesn’t require as much of their time.

With this break from sport there are many changes that may create a different Ireland. It could change the culture that has been there for decades. Whether that would be for the best or not, only time will tell.

Take care of yourself out there.