Donegal soccer star makes large donation to frontline workers group 'Feed the Heroes'

Not for the first time Donegal's Seamus Coleman has stepped up to the plate and made a substantial donation to support a group helping frontline workers in Ireland during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Killybegs man has made a €20,000 donation to ‘Feed the Heroes,’ a volunteer group whose fund has soared to €300,000 in the past week.

That money goes towards sending food to doctors, nurses and other frontline workers battling the virus in Ireland.

It is not the first time the Everton and Republic of Ireland captain has gone out of his way to support worthy causes. Coleman has been very generous in supporting charities, especially those in his home country.

The 'Feed the Heroes' group was set up by Cian O'Flaherty and Tad McAllister responded at the weekend to the great support they have received:

“A week ago today, we setup a go fund me and website to get food to the frontline. Since then 7300 people have donated €273,516 to our cause. That’s you. Thank you from all of us and the people we have served.

“In one week we have dropped over 4000 meals to frontline workers in hospitals, ambulance centres, fire depots, garda stations, contact tracing centres nationwide. There is a lot more to come next week.

"We have been utterly blown away by the response of the public, and the trust and responsibility they are giving us to support the family, friends and loved ones they have on the front line. We have ramped up an operation and now have networks across the country.

“Our partners are dropping planned meals in coordination with frontline staff where it’s needed. This has been greeted with an incredibly powerful sense of solidarity. You have had an impact.

“You have helped us to become an incredibly important part of the national response to Covid-19. That was not what we thought we might do at the start but we’re here now and we will step up and make sure your donations go where they can have an impact. We see you all want to let those on the front line know that we appreciate them, we see them and we stand (albeit socially distant) in solidarity with them all.

“Thank you from all of us.”

Donegal man Coleman is one of a number of top footballers to endorse the work of the group, and he is set to release a social media video today alongside ex-Ireland internationals Keith Andrews and Damien Duff, among others.