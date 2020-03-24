Contact

Donegal athletics coach says postponing 2020 Tokyo Olympics was sensible decision

Teresa McDaid - postponement was sensible option

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

The decision to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which was finally confirmed today, didn't come as a surprise to Letterkenny AC coach, Teresa McDaid, who, while disappointed, felt it was the only sensible decision to make.
McDaid had recently been appointed as Ireland's athletics senior team operations manager for the event and was really looking forward to going to Japan.
In a recent interview she said she "couldn't wait".
"I'm going to have to wait now," she laughed when contacted this week.
The decision taken by the International Olympic Council wasn't really any surprise and Teresa McDaid is happy with the postponement.
"To me it is the only way.
"While sport is very important in our lives and we never really knew how important it was until this pandemic, at the end of the day there's bigger things going on and we have to keep everybody safe and everybody well.
"I think it was untenable really to expect (it to go ahead). I know there are some people who would suggest it could go ahead with no viewing but at the same time, how can athletes train and prepare. In view of everything that's happening it's the only sensible decision."
For McDaid, it is a huge personal disappointment as well as for athletes from Donegal like Chloe and Sam Magee, Brendan Boyce and Mark English, but she is very confident that she will get to enjoy the Olympic experience.
"It is of course. But at the same time, my own view on it would be that it will happen some time. And you just have to be patient. It is more important to me that everybody in my family and all I care about remain safe.
"I'm confident it will happen; I'm confident I will be there at some stage. And that's what you want; you would want to go and experience the Olympics properly.
"No more than I often say to athletes, I'll have to have patience," she said.
The experienced coach agrees that we are experiencing something that none of us can apprehend.
"That is the whole fear. That we normally have a roadmap. For anybody involved in sport and for me in athletics, you plan a long time ahead and you work backwards and it is all reassuring.
"But I do believe, it will come to pass. I do believe as a society there is a lot of positive things will come out of all this.
"Coming from a sports background, people often talk about a team. And that philosophy is never truer than right now. If we all do our part properly, the whole thing will come together. I think it is important to reiterate that.
"We all have our groups, in our own community, in our groups and WhatsApp groups, we are all advised to stick to the guidelines and to use time now to get out for a run, but adhere to the recommendations. There's a great depth of community around that.
"Being involved in sport, there's a lot of that which is very familiar to you," said Teresa, who said that everyone can play their own role.
"Athletics is very individual, but it is a team of individuals. We still go as Team Ireland when we go to international competition; we have our team uniform and we have our support teams. Even within each athlete, there is a support system around each one, which contributes to their performance.
"I'm taking it day by day and not listening to the news too much," said McDaid, and that may also be good advice.

