Donegal GAA Club Call: All the news from GAA Clubs around Donegal

Aodh Ruadh

Club registration: We are in the last week for club membership and so we ask all club members who have not yet done so to complete their registration using our online option on Klubfunder.com. Click on the link or search for 'Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon' on the Klubfunder.com site. It is essential all players are signed up club members. Non members are not covered by the GAA's injury insurance scheme and cannot line out for the club. Adult members will receive first priority for the club's allocation of All-Ireland final tickets in the event of Donegal contesting the decider. Only adult members registered by 31st March may vote at the club AGM.

We're all in this together: As the coronavirus pandemic continues, we reiterate our statement from last week. If you find yourself needing assistance - be it collecting and delivering groceries, prescriptions or any other such daily essentials, just let us know and we can arrange help. It doesn’t matter if you are not a member of the club. Contact William Doogan (087-2799855), Lisa McTernan (086-2338636), Sabrina Brosnan (086-8241297), Patricia McShea Hill (087-6874389), John Rooney (086-2587793) or message us on our Facebook page, Aodh Ruadh CLG. If any club member would like to add themselves to the list of volunteers available to lend a hand, just message William or Lisa.

Fitness Trail / Running Track: Staying fit and active is an important contributor to our health and our capacity to deal with the health risks of the current virus. There is a notable increase in the use of our fitness track at Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh in the past week both by individuals and small family groups. In line with advice from the GAA at national level we are keeping this facility open and available for now as a resource for our members and the community. This is conditional on all users following best practice in relation to social or physical distancing, keeping a minimum of two metres between each other. To help achieve this all walkers should start their circuit by going to their right - towards the town, when they enter the track. Thank you for your co-operation. Ní neart go cur le chéile. Any issues of concern should be brought to attention of the Park / Development Committee officers.

Club facilities: With all GAA activities suspended, all of our buildings at both Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh and Father Tierney Park are closed and this will regrettably remain the case until further notice. Where issues arise please contact Park / Development Committee Officers Tom Daly, Conal Gallagher, David McLoone. We are endeavouring to continue some maintenance and development works. As the Day Centre is closed, contacts relating to the Community Employment Scheme can be made by phone with the Supervisor or with Tom Daly, as the need arises.

Win a house: We invite our members to support Donegal GAA's house draw. You could win a four bed semi-detached home in Dublin with Club Donegal. With over 134 square metres of living space, this four bed semi-detached home is located in Brownsbarn, adjacent to Citywest. On 9th May one very lucky person will win this brand new house in our capital. Second prize in the draw is a brand new Mazda 2. Tickets, priced €100, are available to buy online now at www.winyourhouseindublin.com.

St Nauls

Pitch Development: On Wednesday our chairman Joe Brennan signed the contract for the purchase of our new pitch. Our thanks to William Donoghue and DP Barry Solicitors for their professional support; to Cieran Kelly, chairman of the development committee, it’s members; Club executive and most especially our members and supporters who have made this possible by supporting our annual €100 draw. We will keep our community updated on future developments in due course.

Our Club is available to help and support those in our community who are vulnerable or need our help in any way. Please let us know if you or someone you know, needs assistance with shopping for groceries or medicines. We will be happy to lend a hand. Please contact any of the following: Ethel Quigley 087 9782106; Mary Coughlan 0868330202; Joe Brennan 0871202900

St Michaels

Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michel’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were: 2,3,5,12,14,18. There were no Match 5 Winners. 15 people matched 4 and their names were drawn, the winner of the €100 was Stephen Byrne Glassan. This week’s Jackpot will be €5500. The Draw took place in the Massinass Centre in Creeslough.

Please note that for the Health and Safety of our patrons and club volunteers because of the ongoing Coronavirus situation the Club's weekly Bingo Session in Creeslough is postponed until further notice. Thanks everyone for your ongoing support and please keep safe.

Coronavirus: St Michael's are lucky to enjoy a community spirit that serves us well at times of need around community events. In the coming weeks a calm and rational approach will be needed.

It is clear that those most vulnerable are the elderly and we all have concerns around the balance between minding the elderly and minimising contacts. Most people will prefer to mind their own circles when possible but that can be difficult at times. If there is anyone but particularly elderly members of the community who would benefit from food/medical / fuel drops then these people can contact St Michael's members and we will carry out deliveries each week.

Contacts would be limited as it is designed to simply be a drop off service but it would ensure that everyone is checked.

We do not intend to interfere in family dynamics,just offering the possibility of a service to help those in need if required and only if requested.

If you are aware of anyone who would be comfortable with, and benefit from deliveries then please firstly consult with the individual directly and if authorised then pass on a name and number to Liam 086 8611097 or Ann Marie 0879454107

If such a service is not deemed necessary then St Michael's remains willing to assist in any practical way.

Club Bingo: Owing to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis and per GAA and Government Guidelines and in the interests of our patrons health and safety the St. Michael's Bingo session in Creeslough has now been cancelled until the 29th March.

Membership: Reminder that registration for all members must be completed before 31st March.

Clubcard holders still need to register online but are entitled to one free membership per adult Card-can anyone with a Clubcard contact Suzi Roarty at registrar.stmichaels.donegal@gaa.ie. .

Win a House: Official Donegal GAA tickets for the house draw are available to purchase in Arnolds Hotel, Dunfanaghy and Brian Dolan's Office, Creeslough, priced at €100 each.

Pitch: Please note that owing to the ongoing Covid-19 Crisis the St. Michael’s Club Grounds and Buildings at the Bridge are closed to the public until the 29th March.

Naomh Columba

Club Membership: If there is anyone who has not been contacted yet for club membership you can get In touch with Seamus Kennedy on 0749739049 or on whatsapp 0872058804 and he will organise it for you over the phone

Volunteers: CLG Naomh Columba are organising for the ederly and most vulnerable in the community who are not comfortable in leaving their homes due to Covid-19. If you need collection of essentials from chemists or local shops you can get in touch with any of the following who will organise collections for you: Rodger Curran 087 2596412; Christina Byrne 087 7465012; Pauric O'Donnell 074 9739951; Erin Cunningham 087 1446868; Jourdain Cunningham 087 9492637

Killybegs

Covid-19 Local Community Help: If there is anyone in the local community that are uneasy about leaving their homes at this time (club member or not) who need any groceries, prescriptions or any other help in the coming weeks please contact Baker 087 8328259 or any club official. We have lots of club members that are happy to help out.

Following a press release issued last week from Croke park , we are suspending all activity in the club until further notice. This is to include all games, training, tournaments, gym training and teams gathering for all age groups.

Our weekly Bingo is also off until further notice.

We hope everyone will stay safe, stay in, adhere to the recommended guidelines in place and lets do our bit to beat this virus.

Killotto Sales: Due to the suspension of all GAA Activity for the next few weeks we are unable to sell our weekly Killotto on Saturday nights, door to door and at our weekly Bingo. This will be a huge financial loss to the club, money which helps keep our club running on a day to day basis and helps with the payment of our club loans. We are appealing for all club members, players and local community to purchase their kilotto ticket online http://bit.ly/KillybegsGAA

CLG Na Cealla Beaga Membership 2020. The deadline for club membership is March 31st. Currently being taken online at the link below or by the club registrar Sharon White https://member.clubforce.com//

memberships_cart_m.asp?LL_

ID=467&intMF_ID=5833#Anchor

Kilotto numbers 3,4,25,27. No winner. Next week's Jackpot €850. No match 3 next week match 3 @ €120.00

Malin

Community Help: Here in Malin GAA we pride ourselves in being more than just a sports club, being at the heart beat of our local community, and at this particular moment and time we are very much aware of the potential challenges facing the elderly and vulnerable during the recent outbreak of Covid 19.

Our club volunteers are willing to help in these testing times in whatever way we can, for example by: collecting groceries; arrange to help get your prescriptions or medicines for you; assisting elderly and vulnerable people where appropriate and suitable; pointing our community to the best sources of reliable information; acquiring fuel, ect

Contact us on the numbers below if you need any assistance. Shaun Mc Laughlin (F) 086 852 1166, Grace Mc Carron 086 804 7199, Terence Mc Laughlin (H) 086 174 0879, Robert Farren 086 316 5395, Pat Mc Laughlin (F) 087 203 0115, Seamus Fildara 087 763 5011, Danny Lafferty 086 898 8180, Neil Mc Gilloway 086 812 2155, Paul Fildara 086 105 5795, Denise Mc Carron 086 372 4378, Kate Kelly 086 170 8279, Trish Lafferty 086 075 0121, Maria Mc Laughlin (F) 087 776 3679, John Paul Houghton 086 860 6427 and Ronald Boggs 086 103 2284

Please pass this information on to anyone who may require some assistance, should they be Club members or non club members.

We're here to help: If anyone who may not be club members but would like to help out, get in touch with us and your name can be added to the list on social media

Home Football Skills: It seems that the corona virus is going to be about for longer than we initially thought. No one can really say at this stage how many weeks/months the group activities (training and games) will be suspended for. Therefore, our coaching officer Danny Lafferty has put a "HOME Football Skills Programme" in place for all our underage players. Get practising everyone and keep forwarding those video clips.

Also we would like to remind everyone to follow the HSE guidelines on hygiene and social distancing. It’s not easy but all for the greater good. Please stay safe everyone.

Deepest Sympathies: We would like to pass on our condolences to Ronald, Iris and the entire Boggs family on the death of their beloved Mother Eileen. Ronald and his family are Club Members, Sponsors and they’re never far when help is needed for any of our Fundraising Events especially our Big Breakfast each year.

Urris

It's hard to believe that almost two week's ago today we were told to cancel all club activities on and off the field of play. But the events that engulf us all now reminds us of the social aspect of our Club. I remember our Club President Fr Charlie Logue saying he recalled walking down the Bligin Road in 1970 on his way home having played for Urris in the club's first ever final. They lost but Fr Charlie remembered thinking about how the final had impacted so positively on the area and he said to himself - "maybe this club is about more than football."

He was right, it was and no more important than now 50 years on. Today with the terrific community spirit shown by club members and all other sporting clubs and groups in the parish to help all through these difficult times of worry over the Coronavirus. Hopefully in time we will get back to the football but for now our health is our wealth and look out for one another.

The club is helping out in the parish with other groups to help deliver groceries and prescriptions etc please contact Clonmany Community Coronavirus Local Group on 0879457925 for anyone needing help of any kind.

As a club we have had to re-invent ourselves but the club and coaches are putting together ideas to keep all our underage active as best we can so please check out our Facebook page and Viber group for for ideas, skill tips and our GAA Wheelie Bin Challenge. We will do our best to keep everyone informed of any changes or information that is relevant in these challenging times. Keep well and safe.

Letterkenny Gaels

With all activity suspended in the GAA and everywhere else across the country and beyond this has been a period of adjustment for us all as we adapt to life during these worrying times. In light of this Letterkenny Gaels GAA in association with Letterkenny Rugby Football Club have come together to offer help in anyway possible at this time.

As sports clubs, we both pride ourselves on being a big part of our local communities, about offering more than just what happens on the field of play.

If you are in an 'at risk' category, elderly or know someone who needs help in collecting groceries, pension, prescriptions or have any other essential needs please contact us via Facebook, text Boyd on 0872362998 or James on 0872480790.

Social distancing will save the lives of parents, grandparents and the most vulnerable. Everyone wants to fight this virus and no-one wants a total lockdown so respect the recommended 2 meters distancing, keep washing and dis-infecting your hands, observe sneezing and coughing etiquette and keep yourself, your loved ones and everyone else safe.

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results 22/03/2020 and Important Notice: Numbers: 7, 13, 14, 15, 19. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Maire Clinton, Glassagh.

Please note: We are suspending our weekly lotto until further notice. Anyone who has purchased tickets for multiple weeks will have their entries kept on file (in our filing cabinet). When we resume, our Jackpot will be €1700.

Club Membership 2020: The deadline for registration is fast approaching. In order to become a full member, you must be registered with Croke Park by the end of March. If you require further assistance, please contact Registrar, Margaretta Mc Conigley or any committee member.

Community Outreach - Covid-19: Gaeil Fhánada would like to offer support to our community during this challenging time. If there is anyone in our community who needs assistance, please get in contact with any committee member, player, or message our Facebook page. We will do our best to assist where we can.

Contact numbers to call for assistance are:

Tracey Mc Bride (Portsalon): (085) 152 8670

Pat Murphy (Kerrykeel): (087) 220 3350

Margaretta McConigley: (086) 874 4405

Remember to keep in touch with your neighbours, especially those living alone. All it takes is a phone call!