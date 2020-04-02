Donegal trio named on Sigerson Cup Team of the Year

Three Donegal players have been named on the Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars 2020 Football Team of the Year.

Letterkenny IT duo Peadar Mogan and Michael Langan are included along with DCU's Brendan McCole.

Mogan and Langan were key members of the Letterkenny IT side that went all the way to the Sigerson Cup semi-finals in the college's first ever campaign at this level.

The side, managed by Michael Murphy, lost out to IT Carlow in a thrilling semi-final.

Meanwhile St. Naul's player Brendan McCole was also named in the 15 after helping DCU to Sigerson Cup glory. He was magnificent in defence as the Dublin college showed their class.

McCole's college team-mate David Garland has been named the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Player of the Year for 2020.

In total DCU have six players on the Rising Stars team for 2020, while ten counties in total are represented on the team.

Garland was outstanding throughout DCU journey to Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup glory in 2020. The Monaghan forward scored a total of 1-14 across all games, finishing off with four magnificent points from play and a man of the match performance as he led DCU to victory in this year’s final over IT Carlow.

The country’s top footballing talent was on display during this year’s Higher Education Football season with DCU DÉ claiming their fifth Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup crown while Cork Institute of Technology gained promotion from the Electric Ireland Trench Cup following their victory in the final over Mary Immaculate College.

Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars 2020 Football Team of the Year

Evan Comerford - DCU DÉ, Ballymun Kickhams, Dublin

Brendan McCole - DCU DÉ, Naomh Naille, Donegal

Mike Breen - UCD, Beaufort, Kerry

Niall Hughes - IT Carlow, Kilanerin - Ballyfad, Wexford

Ray Connellan - UCD, Athlone, Westmeath

Jordan Morrissey - DCU DÉ, Éire Óg, Carlow

Trevor Collins - IT Carlow, Graiguecullen, Laois

Shane Carthy - DCU DÉ, Naomh Mearnóg, Dublin

Michael Langan - LYIT, Naomh Mícheál, Donegal

Padraig O’Toole - IT Carlow, Kiltegan, Wicklow

Mícheál Bannigan - DCU DÉ, Aughnamullen, Monaghan

Peadar Morgan - LYIT, Naomh Naille, Donegal

David Garland - DCU DÉ, Donaghmoyne Fotenoys, Monaghan

Gavin O’Brien - CIT, Kerins O’Rahillys, Kerry

Cian Farrell - IT Carlow, Edenderry, Offaly