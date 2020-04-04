Finn Harps may organise a friendly at Finn Park before season resumes

Contact
Finn Park - football's on hold during the coronavirus pandemic
Finn Harps are hoping to be back in action in June.
But as club secretary Kathy Taaffe acknowledged this week, trying to guess a start date is like sticking a pin on a map.
The club is following all the government, HSE and FAI dircectives and guidelines during the coronavirus crisis.
“Hopefully we will be back on June 14, and we would hope to have a friendly game at Finn Park before the league starts again,”she said.
Meanwhile, the club's players who are not from the north-west have gone back to their families.
They are all still following a training programme however, and hope to be in decent shape when the season finally resumes.
