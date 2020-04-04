Stephen Kenny takes over from Mick McCarthy with immediate effect

Former Derry City and Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny has taken over as Republic of Ireland team manager with immediate effect.

In a statement issued this evening, the FAI announced details of the change, with Kenny succeeding Mick McCarthy.

The handover has been agreed with both men in light of the delay to the European Championship play-offs caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mick McCarthy’s contract was due to expire on July 31 after the UEFA EURO 2020 finals, with Kenny initially scheduled to step up from his Under-21 team role on August 1.

According to the FAI, this move allows Stephen Kenny time to plan for the European Championship play-off semi-final against Slovakia later in the year.

Interim FAI CEO Gary Owens said: “This has been a difficult situation for the Association - and for Mick and Stephen in particular - in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and the effect it has had on the football calendar.

“On behalf of President Gerry McAnaney, the Board of the FAI and myself, I want to thank both men for their professionalism and their understanding in their dealings with the Association in these unprecedented circumstances. These are exceptional times in Irish life and Mick has taken that into account in agreeing to vacate the post early.

“On behalf of the FAI, I wish to express our gratitude to Mick for his service and commitment to our national team throughout his career and particularly in his second spell as Ireland manager. We wish Mick and his staff well and we thank them all for their hard work in this European Championship campaign to date.

“Stephen will now begin his planning for the play-off against Slovakia and everyone at the FAI wishes him well in our bid to qualify for Euro 2020.

"Football will be back and we have so much to look forward to now in the autumn with the Nations League and the UEFA EURO 2020 play-off, followed by the World Cup qualifiers in early 2021.”