READ THE REID: The conspiracy theorists have the perfect storm

“You never let a serious crisis go to waste. And what I mean by that, it's an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before” (Rahm Emanuel).

Ireland is in lockdown, under quarantine and a raft of new laws have been imposed on the people to restrict almost every facet of our lives. It’s all necessary to deal with this deadly virus that has plagued our country this past few weeks.

We may never know who is responsible but there are plenty of theories without hard evidence. China is the main suspect as the country of origin. It hardly matters, for now, since we are consumed with the virus itself.

So, what’s the ‘endgame’? For those who deal in conspiracy facts, we have the perfect storm!

Society is going to be managed in a controlled manner as the coronavirus plays out in the coming weeks, months and even years. “We’re not going back to normal,” says Gideon Lichfield of MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) on March 17, 2020.

Gideon writes “To stop coronavirus we will need to radically change almost everything we do: how we work, exercise, socialize, shop, manage our health, educate our kids, take care of family members. We all want things to go back to normal quickly. But what most of us have probably not yet realised - yet will soon - is that things won’t go back to normal after a few weeks, or even a few months. Some things never will…As long as someone in the world has the virus, breakouts can and will keep recurring without stringent controls to contain them.”

Virus persists

So, we will see more lockdowns in the future as this virus persists. Apparently, it will be 18 months before a vaccine is developed.

The New York Times had an article on March 17 with the heading “U.S. virus plan anticipates 18-month pandemic and widespread shortages”. Although we tend to think of the coronavirus in medical terms, there seems to be a far bigger psychological impact. It’s as though society is being remodelled by sacrificing our freedoms.



Gideon Lichfield tells us exactly how we’re going to change. “I predict that we’ll restore the ability to socialise safely by developing more sophisticated ways to identify who is a disease risk and who isn’t, and discriminating - legally - against those who are . . . Israel is going to use the cell-phone location data with which its intelligence services track terrorists to trace people who’ve been in touch with known carriers of the virus. Singapore does exhaustive contact tracing and publishes detailed data on each known case, all but identifying people by name.”

The EU soon, if not already, is going to do the same. People are going to be tracked and monitored in the name of a virus.

Communist China, where the coronavirus apparently started, is the model country for technology monitoring. The Chinese government is forcing its people to use their Health Code app during this current pandemic which uses a colour code, — green means people can travel freely, while a yellow or red indicates they must report to authorities.

It’s another excuse to harvest more citizen data and a power grab to stop people from socialising.

We are moving closer to ID2020 which is an electronic ID programme that uses generalised vaccination as a platform for digital identity. It’ll be your verification and proof that you’re vaccinated.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is far more serious and diabolical than the 2009 H1N1. The Covid-19 pandemic has provided a pretext and a justification for destabilising the economies of entire countries, impoverishing large sectors of the world population. Unprecedented in modern history.

"And, it is important that we act cohesively and in solidarity with those who are victims of this crisis. People’s lives are in a freefall and their purchasing power has been destroyed. What kind of twisted social structure awaits us in the wake of the lockdown?

"Can we trust the World Health Organization (WHO) and the powerful economic interest groups behind it? The answer is obvious. Can we trust the main actors behind the multibillion-dollar global vaccination project? Can we trust the Western media which has led the fear campaign? Disinformation sustains the lies and fabrications. Can we trust our “corrupt” governments? Our national economy has been devastated. This is an act of 'economic warfare' against humanity” (globalresearch.ca).”



So, there you have your conspiracy facts. Could all of this be happening? Nothing would surprise me in these times, coronavirus or no coronavirus.

For a long time now, society has been living in fear: economic fear and fear that the world is going to end in 10 years time because of global warming.

I’ll finish with an excerpt from an article with a title heading ‘Fear: The Foundation of Every Government’s Power’ in the Independent.org website from May 2005: “By keeping the population in a state of artificially heightened apprehension, the government-come-media prepares the ground for planting specific measures of taxation, regulation, surveillance, reporting and other invasions of the people’s wealth, privacy, and freedoms. Left alone for a while, relieved of this ceaseless bombardment of warnings, people would soon come to understand that hardly any of the announced threats has any substance and that they can manage their own affairs quite well without the security-related regimentation and tax-extortion the government seeks to justify”.

Sound familiar? Whatever you do or believe, always keep the faith!