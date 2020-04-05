FROM THE ARCHIVES: The 1980 Donegal Senior County Final - a memorable day for Kilcar

After a long barren spell south-west side Kilcar followed Naomh Columba in winning a Donegal senior championship in 1980 to herald a new era for Donegal GAA.



The Donegal Democrat report of the final is recalled below

Displaying a determination, flair and a level of fitness which their opponents could never come to grips with, underdogs Kilcar tore the form book to shreds at Mac Cumhaill Park, Ballybofey, on Sunday, with a decisive eight point victory over their fancied south-west neighbours, Ardara, which gained them their first Donegal Senior Championship title since 1925.

Cill Chartha . . . . . . . . . . 1-13

Ard A’ Ratha . . . . . . . . . . 0-8

On form and particularly after their showing in the semi-final when they were fortunate to beat Naomh Columba, there were few in the county, outside of their own supporters, who could see Kilcar stopping Ardara from adding the Championship to the Shield and Gaeltacht titles won earlier in the season but what a revelation they were on Sunday.

They were so impressive that it was difficult to believe that it was the same side which played in the semi-final. That they had done their homework in earnest since that game was very evident not only in the fact that they were yards faster than Ardara, and still running as strongly in the last minute as in the first but in their whole approach to the game.

They ran, tackled and contested every ball as if their very lives depended on the outcome of the game and yet all the time they played with a confidence and competence that Ardara could not achieve.

The favourites were struggling from an early stage. The little Dutch boy plugged the hole in the dyke with his finger but Ardara just hadn't enough fingers to plug all the holes in their dyke. Their mentors switched and changed players about the field to try and hold back the every surging Kilcar tide but to no avail.

Key men

Their efforts were particularly directed at negativiting the threat posed by Michael Carr and Martin McHugh, who were the key men in the Kilcar win.

County star, Michael Carr was the man of the match. Posted at centre half back, he was not only commanding in defence, but menacing in attack when he took off on runs up field reminiscent of former Dublin star, Kevin Moran. Usually these runs resulted in a free within range of the Ardara goals.

It was there that Martin McHugh came in. He pointed frees from everywhere. In all he scored 10 of Kilcar's total of 13 points, most of them from frees. But his effectiveness did not end there. This brilliant young player's speed and wizardry made him a constant nuisance to the Ardara defence and try as they might Ardara could not find a player able to keep tabs on him. Apart from Conal Aiden Gildea, they tried Noel Watters and Lanty Molloy.

However, lest anyone think that this was a two man team; it wasn't. Victory was achieved with a whole hearted team effort that had Ardara playing second fiddle in every sector of the field.

Where this manifested itself most was at centre field where Aodh Cannon and Danny Gillespie won everything in sight. Anthony Harkin and Josie Gallagher were never able to match them. The switching of Anthony Molloy from full back to that sector (with Patsy Gildea moving to full back and Harkin to corner forward) improved matters a little but not to a significant degree.

Ardara's efforts to stymie Carr by bringing Keeney out from full forward to mark him me about the same level of success.

Disappointing

Ardara were disappointing and all through one kept expecting them to raise their game but it never happened. Whether they were caught on the hop due to complacency, perhaps, they never settled, or perhaps, more correctly, were never allowed to settle.

The closeness of the scores and the prospect of Ardara upsurge (kept alive, let it be added, only on the basis of their past form) kept the game always interesting and exciting, but there was little open football. As expected it was tight and hard-hitting, yet clean.

With one of the biggest crowds at a county final in years, a pitch in great shape and a dry ball, the conditions were well high perfect as referee Jack Furey threw in the ball.

Ardara started in the style most had expected and Kieran Keeney had them a point ahead before a minute clasped on the watch.

The sides were level in the second minute when Martin McHugh landed the first of these points, but by the 6th minute Ardara were two points up thanks to scores from frees by Connie Molloy.

Martin McHugh had another Kilcar point from a free after he was fouled in the 10th minute and three minutes later he obliged again when Carr was taken down. As the first quarter ended Charlie O'Donnell put the winners ahead for the first time.

Switches

The first of the Ardara switches came shortly afterwards when Kieran Keeney was brought out to centre forward and Connie Molloy took over the edge of the square berth. In the 21st minute Molloy pointed another free when his brother Lanty was fouled.

Two minutes later, however, Martin McHugh was fouled again and exacted full retribution by putting Kilcar ahead again and from another of his frees in the 25th minute Charlie O'Donnell pointed.

It was at that stage Anthony Molloy moved out to midfield but Martin McHugh stretched Kilcar's lead to three points. Just before half time Martin Sweeney broke up field for a point to leave it 0-07 to 0-05 at half time.

The Kilcar team pictured before the final in 1980



When the teams lined for the second half Noel Watters had switched wings to mark Martin McHugh but after Gerard McNelis had reduced the lead with an Ardara point in the 2nd minute, Martin McHugh stretched it again from a free a minute later.

There were three points in it again in the 6th minute when a quick free by Ardara about 40yards from the Kilcar goals was intercepted by Carr, who galloped up field, played a one-two with Martin McHugh and finished with a glorious point. Four minutes later Martin McHugh stretched the gap with another free, as Kilcar dominated, without reflecting that dominance on the scoreboard.

Ardara's attacks were fewer but they made better use of them and Connie Molloy from a free in the 13th minute and Gerard McNelis in the 20th minute left only two points in it. Two minutes later Gerard McNelis was taken off and replaced by John Herron.

All Kilcar

In the last five minutes it was all Kilcar. Martin McHugh points (one from a free) in the 26th and 28th minutes put four points between the teams and any last lingering hopes Ardara supporters might have had were squashed a minute from the end of the hour when Dinny Mc Brearty lobbed a high ball into the Ardara square and Aodh Cannon, moved to full forward a short while earlier, flicked it over his head into the net.

Significantly and fittingly, the last Kilcar point was scored by Martin McHugh from a pass by Michael Carr.

Scores: Kilcar: Martin McHugh 0-10, Aodh Cannon 1-0, Charlie O'Donnell 0-2, Micheal Carr 0-1

Ardara: C. Molloy 0-4, Gerard McNelis 0-2 and Kieran Keeney and Martin Sweeney 0-1 each.



Cill Chartha: Maurice Carr; John Carr, Dinny McBrearty, John Quinn; Charlie McGroarty, Michael Carr, Tommy McFadden; Danny Gillespie and Aodh Cannon; Martin McHugh, Francie Cannon, Sean McGinley; Francie Gallagher, Charlie O'Donnell and Peter Conroy.

Ard A’ Ratha: Patsy Harkin; Frank O'Donnell, Anthony Molloy, Eddie McLoone; Noel Watters, Martin Sweeney, Conal A. Gildea; Anthony Harkin and Josie Gallagher; Gerard McNelis, Connie Molloy, Lanty Molloy; Seamus Gallagher, Kieran Keeney and Patsy Gildea, Subs: John Herron for Gerard McNelis; John Boyle for Patsy Gildea (injured)

Kilcar captain Sean McGinley is presented with the Dr Maguire Cup by fellow Kilcar man Michael Gillespie, chairman of the Donegal Co Board.

THE WELCOME HOME

There was a great welcome in the village of Kilcar when the local football team arrived home following their victory over Ardara in the County Final in Ballybofey.

Over 100 cars accompanying them on their journey home where bonfires blazed en route on the hillsides approaching Kilcar.

The team was met at St. Chartha’s Church by the local pipe band, which led the team through a crowded Kilcar to be greeted by Michael O Domhnaill, chairman of the local parish council.

The village was decorated with streamers and bunting for the occasion and a platform was erected at the centre point of the village.

Mr O Domhnaill congratulated the team on their great victory and also congratulated Ardara for their fine sportsmanship in making this a very enjoyable game.

Seamus Doogan, chairman of the local GAA club, congratulated everyone involved both past and present players for bringing this great honour to the parish.

Ian Hegarty, team manager, said that such a victory would not be possible without such hard work and dedication which each and everyone gave.

Michael Gillespie, Co. Chairman said that it was a great privilege for him to present the Dr. Maguire Cup to his local side, being a native of Kilcar himself.

Donegal Senior Championship 1980

June 1, 1980, First round – first leg

Cill Chartha 1-10 Aodh Ruadh 0-10

Bundoran 0-11 Naomh Columba 2-09

Ardara 1-14 Robert Emmetts 0-05

Sean Mac Cumhaill 0-12 Na Dúnaibh 0-04

Four Masters 0-10 Gaoth Dobhair 1-05

St Eunans Bye

Killybegs Bye

June 22, 1980 First round –second leg

Cill Chartha 1-12 Aodh Ruadh 0-08

Bundoran 1-09 Naomh Columba 2-12

Ardara 2-08 R. Emmett’s 1-10

Sean Mac Cumhaill 3-08 Na Dúnaibh 2-03

Four Masters 1-08 Gaoth Dobhair 0-08

St Eunan’s Bye

Killybegs Bye

July 27, 1980 quarter-finals

Cill Chartha 2-17 Rosses Rovers 0-03

Naomh Columba 0-07 St. Eunan’s 0-06

Ardara 0-08 Killybegs 1-05

Sean Mac Cumhaill 1-06 Four Masters 1-06

Quarter-finals replays

Ardara 1-10 Killybegs 0-06

Sean Mac Cumhaill 1-10 Four Masters 1-09

August 17 1980 semi-finals

Cill Chartha 2-09 Naomh Columba 1-10

Ardara 1-11 Sean Mac Cumhaill 0-07

August 31 1980 final

Cill Chartha 1-13 Ardara 0-08