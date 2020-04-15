Contact

Ulster Senior Football Championship is postponed "until further clarity" on situation is available

Buncrana Cup and Jim McGuigan Cup cancelled, minor championship will be in knock-out format

The GAA calendar will be altered considerably

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Sweeping changes are set to take place to the GAA calendar in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The 2020 Ulster GAA Senior Football Championship will be postponed until further clarity on the current situation is available. 

However, it is the Association’s view that it is highly unlikely that these will be rescheduled any time before the beginning of July, at the earliest.

Following an Ulster CCC meeting last night, held via teleconference, the following decisions were taken in relation to Ulster GAA fixtures.

All 2020 Ulster GAA club football leagues have been cancelled with immediate effect.

And also cancelled is the 2020 Buncrana Cup (an inter-county under-16 competition) as well as the 2020 Jim McGuigan Cup.

The 2020 Ulster GAA Minor Football Championship was originally due to start with the Preliminary Round game between Derry and Cavan this weekend, but obviously this was called off as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

It has now been  decided that this competition will revert to a straight knockout format and the draw will mirror the Ulster Senior Football Championship draw to form curtain raisers, if, or when, it is deemed suitable.

First Round

(a) Muineachán v An Cabhán at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones

Quarter Finals

(b) Doire v Ard Mhacha at Celtic Park, Derry

(c) Dún na nGall v Tír Eoghain at Pairc MacCumhaill, Ballybofey

(d) Aontroim v (a) Muineachán / An Cabhán

(e) Fear Manach v An Dún at Brewster Park, Enniskillen

Semi Finals

Dún na nGall / Tír Eoghain v Doire / Ard Mhacha

Fear Manach / An Dún v Aontroim / Muineachán / An Cabhán

Final: Semi Final Winners


Comhairle Uladh Runaí and Chief Executive Officer, Brian MacAvoy, said: “These difficult decisions were taken in an effort to create more space in a tightening calendar, to allow our counties to make contingency plans for their respective club competitions.”

And he added: “The Ulster GAA would again like to thank our members and units for their support at this difficult time and for continuing to adhere to the government guidelines.”

