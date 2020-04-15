Latest winners announced as Finn Harps 500 Club passes 200 members

The first two draws for April have taken place in the Finn Harps 500 club with the second and third prizes now increased to €100 as the initiative has passed 200 members, currently standing at 215.

Meanwhile almost 30 prize winners have taken home more than €4,000 in the two and a half months since the re-launch.

Finn Harps Fundraising Officer, Trevor Gordon said: "We’re delighted with the membership to date, congratulations to all the winners and a very sincere thank you to everyone supporting this fundraiser.

"We knew the 500 club was going to be a vital income stream for us this year but with the pandemic situation it’s now central to keeping the club stable until we get back to more normal times.

"It’s genuinely our only significant income stream at present."

Short term advance payment options were made available online since the cessation of football activities, with one, two and four month subscriptions now available for those who are in a position to make a short term contribution.

Mr Gordon added: "We know how difficult it is a lot for a lot of people at the moment so the fact that the membership has grown is phenomenal. We're blown away by the support and so grateful to all entrants.

"We've had people approach us asking how best to help the club, it's a huge help to be able to point them to the 500 Club, as most of our normal income streams are suspended.”

And as a fan owned club the contribution of the club’s supporters is more vital as ever in the current challenging times.

He continued: “It’s inspiring and humbling to see our fans row in behind us at the moment, despite all the other challenges they may be facing themselves.

"Several of the recent 500 club prize winners donated their winnings back to the club, while things like the advance sponsorship contribution from our Dublin Supporters Club last week are unbelievable; our supporters are showing their extraordinary loyalty once again."

Details of how to join the 500 Club, either on a short term or recurring basis can be found at www.finnharps.ie/500Club

Latest Winners:

April Week 1

€300 - Roisin McCann, Belfast

€100 - Michael Harrison, Carrigans

€100 - Joseph McMenamin, Blackrock, Co. Dublin

April Week 2

€300 - Michael Friel, Narin, Portnoo

€100 - Raymond O'Donnell, Carrigans

€100 - Sean Gallen, Ballybofey