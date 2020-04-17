Sports teasers - Democrat sports quiz

We were sent a few sports questions by Gerald Boyle, living in Dublin, which he says will exercise the mind for a few minutes.

1. In the last 60 years (1959-2019) only two counties have won the Anglo Celt Cup three years in-a-row. Who are they? A bonus point if you can name the years.

2. Four Donegal men have managed a team in an All-Ireland senior football semi-final. Brian McEniff and Jim McGuinness are two. Who are the other two?

3. Who was the first Republic of Ireland soccer player to win 100 caps?

4. Who is the only Dublin footballer to win an All-Star four years in-a-row?

5. Two Donegal men have managed a team in the All-Ireland minor football championship final. Declan Bonner is one. Who is the other?

6. Two Republic of Ireland players have won Champions League medals in the 21st century, one with Liverpool in 2004/'05 and one with Man Utd in 207/'08. Can you name them?

7. Who is the only player to win eight All-Ireland senior football medals in the same position?

8. Who scored Donegal's goal in their 1-14 to 1-10 defeat to Armagh in the 2002 Ulster final?

9. Which soccer captain was presented with three different trophies in three consecutive years at the old Wembley Stadium? A bonus point if you can name the trophies.

10. Which two former Glasgow Celtic players also played senior inter-county football for Donegal?

ANSWERS

1, Down (1959,'60,'61), Armagh (2004,'05,'06); 2, Charlie Mulgrew, Fermanagh 2004, Martin McHugh, Cavan 1997; 3, Steve Staunton; 4, Paul Flynn (2011, '12, '13, '14); Charlie McGeever, Tipperary, 2015; 6, Steve Finnan (Liverpool), John O'Shea (Man Utd); 7, Denis 'Ogie' Moran; 8, Jim McGuinness; 9, Bobby Moore, FA Cup '64; European Cup Winners Cup '65 with West Ham; World Cup with England '66; Packie Bonner, Declan Boyle.