CLUBCALL: A round-up from Donegal's GAA clubs

Gaelic games, like every other sport, has practically come to a stand-still. But while there's very little happening in terms of games or activities, our clubs in Donegal are still doing their bit for their local communities at these difficult times.

Here's a round-up of what's happening in some of Donegal's clubs.

Club PROs are encouraged to send in their club notes to us as normal, and we can keep your club members updated on all that's going on.

ST MICHAEL'S



Congratulations to St. Michael’s Clubman Michael Langan, whose outstanding performances during Letterkenny IT’s Sigerson Cup campaign has been rewarded with a place on the Higher Education Rising Stars Football Team of the Year.

The team was named recently and Michael was included at midfield. The team, managed by Michael Murphy, made history by reaching the Sigerson Cup semi-finals in their first year in the competition.

The club extends deepest sympathy to the Hayes family, Kill, Dunfanaghy on the death of their father James.

James was a loyal St. Michael’s clubman and for years he served as the water man for the club on match days and looked after the jerseys. His sons Bill and Adrian also played for the club.

In later years James attended all matches at the Bridge from his regular spot behind the goals. Sympathy is also extended to the entire family circle.

St. Michael’s GAA also extends deepest sympathy to the MacIntyre family in Letterkenny and St. Eunans GAA Club on the death of Paddy MacIntyre last weekend.

Mini Lotto

There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michel’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were: 3,4,9,13,14,18. There was no Match 5 winner. 16 people matched 4 and the winner of the €100 was Louise McGlynn who bought her ticket online.

This week’s Jackpot will be €5800.

Please note that for the Health and Safety of our patrons and club volunteers because of the ongoing coronavirus situation the Club’s weekly Bingo Session in Creeslough is postponed until further notice. Thanks everyone for your ongoing support and please keep safe.



Realt na Mara

Our Club Bunotto continues to be suspended due to current circumstances. When it returns the Jackpot will be €5000.

Sympathy Extended

The commitee and members of Realt na Mara would like to express their deepest sympathy to the families of Pat Barrett Eastend and Paddy MacIntyre Letterkenny on their recent sad passing. Ar dheis Dè go raibh a n-anamacha.

Covid - 19 Community Help

There has been a great response to our GAA members' volunteer group which has been set up to help out those who might need assistance within our community during these difficult and unprecedented times.

Whether it’s delivering groceries or collecting prescriptions etc we are committed to help.

If there is anyone who needs assistance or anyone else who would like to be included in the volunteer group please dont hesitate to make contact either by our club facebook page or by contacting our PRO on 0877851531 and we will include you in the group.

Bin It To Win It Challenge

If you still haven't had a chance to do our Bin It To Win It Challenge to win a Donegal Jersey get your entry in as soon as possible as we will soon be announcing our adult and children’s winners in the coming days.

Ground Closure

In light of the latest government restrictions our club grounds are closed, and nobody is to enter for any reason, even on their own. This position has been adopted to limit community transmission of coronavirus and in order to protect vulnerable people in our community.

We would ask all club members, young and old, to respect the closure for the duration of the current restrictions.

Letterkenny Gaels

Covid-19

Club members are assisting Donegal County Council with the Donegal Covid-19 Community Response.

If you or someone you know require any assistance during this time please contact the help-desk on 1800 928 982 or email covidsupport@donegalcoco.ie

Please bring this to the attention of any vulnerable members of our community who may not have access to Social Media.

Glór na nGael Survey

Club members are encouraged to take part in a short survey which is on the club Facebook page. The purpose of this survey is to gather members’ thoughts on the Irish language within our club.

Letterkenny Gaels GAA in association with Glór na nGael will host Leaving Cert Irish Classes via the online platform Zoom. There will be 12 classes which will cover Grammer, Poetry and Prose.

Please see the Club Facebook page with registration details.

Lotto

We have introduced a great option for online Club Lotto - you can now play 3 lines per week with a €5 entry.

Draw every Monday evening.



Aodh Ruadh

This week we would just like to acknowledge the great contributions being made by so many club members at this time of crisis.

We pay tribute to the people working in our local supermarkets, the Gardaí, those taking care of our refuse, the cleaners, those in public transport, and the countless others in vital supporting roles. Most especially we would like to salute the work of the many club members working in front line roles in our health services and care homes. As a club we are hugely proud of you all, and extend to you our thoughts, prayers and very best wishes in your daily battle against this dreadful disease.

Red Jack Gallagher

March 2020 marked the centenary of the birth of Red Jack Gallagher, an iconic Aodh Ruadh, Donegal and Ulster footballer. His son Sean, who captained Aodh Ruadh seniors, wore the county jersey and was also a talented hurler and handball player, has penned a personal tribute to his late father. It captures well the times during which Red Jack lived, the importance of football to him and the contribution which he made to the game. Sean has shared his tribute with the club and it can be accessed in the History section of aodhruadh.org.

Club facilities

In compliance with Government policy and GAA directives at national level our club grounds and buildings remain closed during the current coronavirus pandemic. Essential maintenance is permitted so the four playing fields continue to be professionally maintained in order to allow a quick return to games and activities whenever that may be.

Best foot forward

Despite lockdown our U-8 footballers are leading by example and have been working hard on a daily skill challenge and seeing how each other is getting on through videos. The U-8s also had a virtual question and answer session with county star Jamie Brennan last week which went down well.

Votes of sympathy

At the March monthly club executive meeting held via teleconference votes of sympathy were recorded for Sean Gavigan, Paudge Dorrian, Dan Gibbons, Anne Daly, Aidan Ballantyne - brother of Mary Stephens; and Pat Barrett of Bundoran. Condolences also to the family of Peter Gallagher, Cloghore who passed on recently.

Killybegs

A big thank you and well done to everyone involved in any way with the recent videos that have been posted on our Facebook and twitter sites, they have been very entertaining to watch.

A special thanks also to all our players who have been posting their various skills challenges within their groups , keep up the good work and we look forward to the day seeing you all playing in Fintra again.

Covid-19 Ground Closure

In light of the government restrictions we are suspending all activity in the club and grounds until further notice.

This is to include all games, training, tournaments, gym training and teams gathering for all age groups.

Our weekly Bingo is also off until further notice.

We hope everyone will stay safe, stay in, adhere to the recommended guidelines in place and let’s do our bit to beat this virus.

Kilotto

Kilotto numbers were 4,16,19,27.

There was no winner. Next week’s Jackpot is €880.

There was one match 3 winner who wins €30 - Anna Murphy.



Malin

The Malin GAA family wish to express its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the late Lorraine Miller (nee Diver) who passed away recently.

Lorraine was an inspiration to many and the Spinathon event which was held earlier this year was a testament to her character and popularity.We have lost a magnificent woman. Her courage and spirit should encourage us all in these difficult times.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

Important Notice

The GAA has now instructed clubs to close facilities completely, this includes the use of all pitches and properties for recreational use including walking and casual gathering. Therefore the club has no option but to close all facilities with immediate effect until further guidance from the GAA.

Community Help

Here in Malin GAA we pride ourselves in being more than just a sports club, being at the heart beat of our local community, and at this particular moment and time we are very much aware of the potential challenges facing the elderly and vulnerable during the recent outbreak of Covid 19.

Our club volunteers are willing to help in these testing times in whatever way we can.

Congratulations

Congratulations to senior player, underage coach Stephen Fildara and his fiancee, ladies player Melissa Thompson on their engagement recently.