Read the Reid: Hard times and an uncertain future for the GAA

The GAA held an online meeting on Friday to discuss the way forward for GAA competitions, namely the senior inter-county football and hurling championships.

Managers and players are looking for direction and urgently want the GAA to set provisional dates in respect of the championship. In fairness to our masters at headquarters, their hands are tied because they have to listen to the expert advice from the HSE.

Indeed, the GAA also wants the championship up and running not only because they are desperate to uphold our cultural traditions but for financial reasons too.

While GAA clubs and their members are facing an uncertain future, hard times undoubtedly lie ahead. It is estimated that 400,000 people could be out of work due to the pandemic. This affects almost every facet of life including the GAA.

Gate receipts that help alleviate the costs of GAA infrastructure projects will be badly hit. Pairc Ui Chaoimh (Cork), McHale Park (Mayo) and O’ Connor Pak (Offaly) have all required bailouts from central GAA funds recently.

Ultimately, our county boards depend on the clubs to financially support them. Without you the supporter, we wouldn’t have our magnificent GAA organisation who keep our children and adults engaged in activities which are beneficial not only for our physical well-being but for our psychological wellness too.

We have the largest social organisation in the country which is an excellent avenue for human interaction; making friends and even frenemies (an oxymoron that refers to a person with whom one is friendly, despite a fundamental dislike or rivalry). There’s a new one for you!

Razzmatazz

Despite our financial woes which there always will be, we will all miss the championship and all the razzmatazz that goes with it.

We should be looking forward to the Donegal and Tyrone first round Ulster championship fixture in a few weeks’ time. Instead, we are living in uncertainty and wondering if the championship will take place at all.

Indirectly, the United Nations World Health Organisation will decide. Eventually, their advice will pass through the various bodies including the European Centre for Prevention and Disease Control (ECDC) until it reaches the Minister for Health, Simon Harris who is no stranger to delivering bad news to our country.

I’d guess that WHO’s Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus isn’t aware that there’s a huge Gaelic football match scheduled for Ballybofey at the end of May.

Tedros was a member of the Derg (not Castlederg), a Marxist-Leninist military junta that ruled Ethiopia with an iron fist from 1974 to 1987. There’s something amiss here.

Yes, the virus is real but the information that we’re being provided is less than convincing.

So, when Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, formerly of the Derg, decides that the virus has gone, only then will we be allowed to engage with our frenemies.

That probably won’t happen this year though. If it does, there will be an open draw when all of the counties are fired into a hat.



Knock-out

It will be a ‘knock-out’ winter championship played behind closed doors where there will be no group hugs by players, management or backroom team

Players will arrive individually already togged out in cars sponsored by the GAA.

Travel permits will be issued by Minister for Transport, Shane Peter Nathaniel Ross, who lost his seat in the last general election. So, the authenticity of the travel permits will be questionable.

Team meetings will take place online and pre-game team talks will take place on the pitch where the team manager and captain will speak to their respective teams via megaphone.

Amhrán na bhFiann will be replaced by the Aegukka, North Korea’s national anthem before each game.

The referee will throw the ball to one team to start the game. This is not unusual in some matches.

There will be no tackling on the field of play and marking will be kept at least two metres away from an opponent. This shouldn’t pose a problem for many defenders since this is normal for them.

Kick-outs will be conceded by the opposing team thus legalising what already is in place. The clumsy GPS tracking device already sewn into players’ jerseys will also be replaced by a microchip inserted into the back of the hand. A major Chinese tech company in Beijing will roll out the new chips in the coming weeks.

A fleet of Aer Lingus aircraft are on stand-by to go to China as soon as President Xi Jiping approves the consignments. Gum shields will be replaced by the highest quality Wuhan Chinese masks; already delivered with expediency by Aer Lingus

Lifting the mask and spitting will result in a minimum six-month jail sentence. Rolling about on the ground with an opponent will result in a straight red card with an automatic two-week quarantine suspension.

Rubber gloves will be provided by the GAA and will replace the more preferred over-priced Peter Schmeichel fake reproduction gloves.

If the ball is hand-passed consecutively more than three times by a team, the ball will by cleaned by the referee’s doctor with sanitising fluid and a free awarded to the opposing team.

Mass defensive systems will not be tolerated because they will defeat the purpose of social distancing. Shaking hands with opponents and officials will be strictly forbidden because they have always been a fake gesture of sportsmanship.

There will be no group hugs for the winners and especially none for the losers.

Meals will be collected by each team member at various locations throughout the respective counties on the way home. Unless there are two family members on any given team, meal collection will be strictly limited to one player

Recovery sessions will take place at home in the bath and back yard.

Waken up. WHO’s taking a hand at who?

Keep the faith!