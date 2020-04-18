Contact

Donegal's Ciara Grant playing her part in the fight against Covid-19

Shelbourne player returned home to help out in Letterkenny University Hospital

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Almost everyone has been affected by the worldwide pandemic in some capacity and, as a result, there is a need for skilled volunteers to step forward.

Donegal women Ciara Grant, is certainly playing her part.

The Shelbourne player has returned home to Donegal to help out at Letterkenny University Hospital.

This should have been a period when the former Republic of Ireland WNT international was settling into life as a Shelbourne player having decided to make a return to the Women's National League this year. But she was quick to volunteer in her hometown when the crisis started.

"There are doctors, nurses, cleaners, lots of different people, all putting ourselves at higher risk of contamination by working in populated areas in the hospital, as well as those working in nursing homes and hospices," said Grant.

"These are very difficult situations with people self-isolated and people sacrificing a lot. I wanted to do what I could even though I'm not on the Covid-19 ward, there is still a lot to do.

"Some people are almost afraid to come near the hospital if they have anything wrong with them but we are here to help.

"There is fantastic work being done by people all around the country to battle this virus. I just want to help out as best as I can."

