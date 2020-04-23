Contact

Watch Donegal legends in World Cup Gold series on TG4

Relive the memories of some of the greatest moments in Irish soccer

Irish goal-keeping legend Packie Bonner

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

TG4 has announced that the station will be screening classic soccer matches from the archive beginning with the 1990 FIFA World Cup.

It's a chance to relive some wonderful moments, including Packie Bonner's great penalty save against Romania in Italia 90 and Ray Houghton's wonder strike against Italy in 2004.

The first match in the series will be broadcast on TG4 on Friday, 1st May at 7.30pm and will feature Republic of Ireland v England from the Italia '90 World Cup.

Viewers will be able to take a nostalgic trip down memory lane and see how Jack Charlton's squad progressed when the Republic of Ireland participated in the FIFA World Cup Finals for the very first time in 1990.

Other matches in the World Cup Gold series includes Republic of Ireland v Italy (USA 1994 FIFA World Cup), Argentina's matches against England and West Germany in the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico.

World Cup Gold will be broadcast on TG4 every Friday evening at 7.30pm.

Broadcast date                   Match

Friday 1 May at 7.30pm       Republic of Ireland v England, 1990 FIFA World Cup, Group Stage. Venue: Stadio Sant'Elia, Cagliari

Friday 8 May at 7.30pm​       Republic of Ireland v Netherlands, 1990 FIFA World Cup, Group Stage. Venue: Stadio La Favorita, Palermo

Friday 15 May at 7.30pm     Republic of Ireland v Romania, 1990 FIFA World Cup, Second round. Venue: Stadio Luigi Ferraris, Genoa

Friday 22 May at 7.30pm     Republic of Ireland v Italy, 1990 FIFA World Cup Quarter Final. Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Friday 29 May at 7.30pm     Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland, 1993 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Round. Venue: Lansdowne Road

Friday 5 June at 7.30pm      Republic of Ireland v Italy, 1994 FIFA World Cup, Group Stage. Venue: Giants Stadium, New Jersey

Friday 12 June at 7.30pm    Northern Ireland v Spain, 1982 FIFA World Cup, Group Stage. Venue: Estadio Luis Casanova, Valencia

Friday 19 June at 7.30pm    Argentina v England, 1986 FIFA World Cup Quarter Final. Venue: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Friday 26 June at 7.30pm    Argentina v West Germany, 1986 FIFA World Cup Final. Venue: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

*More matches to be confirmed in June.

