MAC'S VIEW: Picking the three best ever centre half-backs - an almost impossible task

Brian McEniff continues his selection of his favourite players

Mac's view

Brian McEniff has selected his favourite centre half-backs - and Karl Lacey makes the cut

Reporter:

Brian McEniff

Over the past number of weeks, Brian McEniff has been picking his best players in each position. The former Donegal manager's selections have prompted much reaction from our readers. This week, he turns his attention to the centre half-backs

It doesn’t get any easier as we run the rule over Donegal centre-half-backs this week and it’s almost impossible to narrow it down to three.
Going back my earliest recollection of a No. 6 was Joe Carroll of St Eunan’s who played for Donegal against Monaghan in the last Ulster Championship game played in Bundoran. Carroll scored a '50' late in the game as Donegal stole a win. Superintendent Dom Murray was a corner-forward on that Donegal team.
Back in the 1950s you had Jim ‘Natch’ Gallagher from Ballyshannon, a fine footballer, who played for Ulster. He was hampered by injury and didn’t get a great run. Jim could have played up front as well.
You also had Patsy Brogan from Donegal town, who was more a corner-back, but filled in at No. 6 at times. You also had Hughie Tim Boyle from Gaoth Dobhair and Cookie Boyle from Dungloe.

PJ Flood


Then in the 1960s Bernard Brady from Bundoran filled the position for a short time before moving back to full-back, and this allowed PJ Flood to establish himself in the position and he also became a regular with Ulster in that jersey.
After Flood, Anthony Gallagher from St Eunan’s made the position his own for a period of time, a great player from a big footballing family in Letterkenny. Anthony Gallagher went on to play for Ulster, but not at centre-half but at corner-back.


Michael Lafferty (pictured) would have taken over the jersey while Tommy McDermott was also a very accomplished centre-half, who played at corner-back also, winning a Railway Cup medal as a corner-back.
John Cunningham played at centre-half for Donegal minors and U-21s but found it difficult to establish himself in that position at senior level, playing more as a corner-back.
Matin Rambo Gavigan came in to the Donegal side in the late 1980s and went on to establish himself in that position, being a rock for Donegal when they won the All-Ireland in 1992.
He would have been followed by Four Masters pair Barry Monaghan and Karl Lacey. Lacey was first of all a corner-back but then became a really good No 6. Monaghan was versatile and could play in a number of positions.


In the end it is a very difficult task to pick just three players from the list above. But here goes. You have to pick Karl Lacey and Martin Gavigan (pictured above).
Then there is huge competition for the third spot between PJ Flood, Anthony Gallagher, Michael Lafferty and Barry Monaghan. I have to give it to Michael Lafferty, but a coin could have been tossed between all four to decide. I would have managed Gallagher, Lafferty and Barry Monaghan and would have played with Flood. All four played Railway Cup and have given great service to Donegal.
Top three centre-halves: Michael Lafferty, Martin Gavigan, Karl Lacey.

Outside Donegal
Outside of Donegal there are a big number of centre-halves that come to mind. Jack Mahon captained Galway to All-Ireland success in 1956; Gerry O’Malley of Roscommon was one of the greatest players never to win an All-Ireland.

Derry's Henry Downey


Others that come to mind include Henry Downey, Derry; Paddy Moriarty, Armagh; Kevin Moran, Dublin; Seamus Moynihan, Kerry; Cathal O’Leary, Dublin and John Rice, Monaghan.
There was also Tom Creedon of Cork, who was tragically killed, and Tom Long of Kerry
My three best centre half-backs from outside Donegal are: Gerry O’Malley of Roscommon; Seamus Moynihan, Kerry and Henry Downey of Derry

GAA Congress
I was happy to see that delegates made a wise and sensible decision at the special GAA Congress held on Friday last to give power to the Management Committee in Croke Park to decide how the championships will be run this year.
I have a good feeling that we will be back playing in July, but whatever decision is taken will have to get the green light from the medical people.
Stay safe
But for now, look after yourselves and if you are asked to stay at home, please do so.
Next week we will run the rule over midfielders.

