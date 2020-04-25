Another sports quiz to test your knowledge

Thanks to Gerard Boyle, living in Dublin, for sending us another of his collection of sports teasers. We've had a great reaction to our quiz over the past few weeks. Here's another to test your sporting knowledge. (Answers at the bottom of this page)



1: Which Donegal GAA club has won the most All-Star Football awards?

2: Between 2011-2019 Dublin have won seven All-Ireland senior titles. Only two players started all seven finals and two replays. Stephen Cluxton is one. Who is the other?

3: Ronaldo scored 34 hat-tricks for Real Madrid in La Liga. How many Premier League hat-tricks did he score for Man Utd.?

4: Two former Donegal players were on the losing side in the 1980 and 1984 All-Ireland club football finals, one in each final. Who are they?

5: Who is the odd one out of the following and why? (1) Tony Hanahoe, (2) Kevin Heffernan, (3) Mick O'Dwyer, (4) Billy Morgan.

6: Which current manager of a London football club won the Football Writers' 'Footballer of the Year' award in 2010/'11 despite his club being relegated that season?

7: Which Donegal footballer won the Ulster GAA Writers' Association 'Footballer of the Year' in 1990?

8: Only one Tyrone goalkeeper has won an All-Star. Who is he and in what year did he win?

9: Which former Finn Harps player won a Hogan Cup (All-Ireland Colleges) medal in 1965?

10: What two Donegal players started the 2012 All-Ireland final but didn't feature in the 2014 All-Ireland final?



Answers

1: Four Masters with 8 (Karl Lacey 4, Paul Durcan 2, Joyce McMullin and Donal Monaghan); 2: James McCarthy; 3: 1 (in a 6-0 victory against Newcastle Utd in 2008); 4: Paul McGettigan (St Grellan's, Galway 1980); Paddy Carr (Walterstown, Meath, 1984); 5: Mick O'Dwyer. The other three won the Sam Maguire Cup as captain and manager; Mick O'Dwyer did not win as captain; Tony Hanahoe was Dublin player manager in 1977; 6: Scott Parker, current manager of League One side Fulham, won the FOTY Award with West Ham in 2010/11; 7: Martin Shovlin; 8: Finbar McConnell. 1996; 9: Tony O'Doherty with St Columb's, Derry; 10: Ryan Bradley and Mark McHugh.