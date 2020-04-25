Another sports quiz to test your knowledge

Contact
Quiz Time with Gerard Boyle
Thanks to Gerard Boyle, living in Dublin, for sending us another of his collection of sports teasers. We've had a great reaction to our quiz over the past few weeks. Here's another to test your sporting knowledge. (Answers at the bottom of this page)
1: Which Donegal GAA club has won the most All-Star Football awards?
2: Between 2011-2019 Dublin have won seven All-Ireland senior titles. Only two players started all seven finals and two replays. Stephen Cluxton is one. Who is the other?
3: Ronaldo scored 34 hat-tricks for Real Madrid in La Liga. How many Premier League hat-tricks did he score for Man Utd.?
4: Two former Donegal players were on the losing side in the 1980 and 1984 All-Ireland club football finals, one in each final. Who are they?
5: Who is the odd one out of the following and why? (1) Tony Hanahoe, (2) Kevin Heffernan, (3) Mick O'Dwyer, (4) Billy Morgan.
6: Which current manager of a London football club won the Football Writers' 'Footballer of the Year' award in 2010/'11 despite his club being relegated that season?
7: Which Donegal footballer won the Ulster GAA Writers' Association 'Footballer of the Year' in 1990?
8: Only one Tyrone goalkeeper has won an All-Star. Who is he and in what year did he win?
9: Which former Finn Harps player won a Hogan Cup (All-Ireland Colleges) medal in 1965?
10: What two Donegal players started the 2012 All-Ireland final but didn't feature in the 2014 All-Ireland final?
Answers
1: Four Masters with 8 (Karl Lacey 4, Paul Durcan 2, Joyce McMullin and Donal Monaghan); 2: James McCarthy; 3: 1 (in a 6-0 victory against Newcastle Utd in 2008); 4: Paul McGettigan (St Grellan's, Galway 1980); Paddy Carr (Walterstown, Meath, 1984); 5: Mick O'Dwyer. The other three won the Sam Maguire Cup as captain and manager; Mick O'Dwyer did not win as captain; Tony Hanahoe was Dublin player manager in 1977; 6: Scott Parker, current manager of League One side Fulham, won the FOTY Award with West Ham in 2010/11; 7: Martin Shovlin; 8: Finbar McConnell. 1996; 9: Tony O'Doherty with St Columb's, Derry; 10: Ryan Bradley and Mark McHugh.
