Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Another sports quiz to test your knowledge

Gerard Boyle 's selection of sports teasers

Quiz time

Quiz Time with Gerard Boyle

Reporter:

Reporter

Thanks to Gerard Boyle, living in Dublin, for sending us another of his collection of sports teasers. We've had a great reaction to our quiz over the past few weeks. Here's another to test your sporting knowledge.  (Answers at the bottom of this page)


1: Which Donegal GAA club has won the most All-Star Football awards?

2: Between 2011-2019 Dublin have won seven All-Ireland senior titles. Only two players started all seven finals and two replays. Stephen Cluxton is one. Who is the other?

3: Ronaldo scored 34 hat-tricks for Real Madrid in La Liga. How many Premier League hat-tricks did he score for Man Utd.?

4: Two former Donegal players were on the losing side in the 1980 and 1984 All-Ireland club football finals, one in each final. Who are they?

5: Who is the odd one out of the following and why? (1) Tony Hanahoe, (2) Kevin Heffernan, (3) Mick O'Dwyer, (4) Billy Morgan.

6: Which current manager of a London football club won the Football Writers' 'Footballer of the Year' award in 2010/'11 despite his club being relegated that season?

7: Which Donegal footballer won the Ulster GAA Writers' Association 'Footballer of the Year' in 1990?

8: Only one Tyrone goalkeeper has won an All-Star. Who is he and in what year did he win?

9: Which former Finn Harps player won a Hogan Cup (All-Ireland Colleges) medal in 1965?

10: What two Donegal players started the 2012 All-Ireland final but didn't feature in the 2014 All-Ireland final?


Answers

1: Four Masters with 8 (Karl Lacey 4, Paul Durcan 2, Joyce McMullin and Donal Monaghan); 2: James McCarthy; 3: 1 (in a 6-0 victory against Newcastle Utd in 2008); 4: Paul McGettigan (St Grellan's, Galway 1980); Paddy Carr (Walterstown, Meath, 1984); 5: Mick O'Dwyer. The other three won the Sam Maguire Cup as captain and manager; Mick O'Dwyer did not win as captain; Tony Hanahoe was Dublin player manager in 1977; 6: Scott Parker, current manager of League One side Fulham, won the FOTY Award with West Ham in 2010/11; 7: Martin Shovlin; 8: Finbar McConnell. 1996; 9: Tony O'Doherty with St Columb's, Derry; 10: Ryan Bradley and Mark McHugh.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie