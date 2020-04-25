Donegal GAA clubcall - news from around the county

Donegal's GAA clubs have not been found wanting in these difficult times.

And while there's little happening on the field, off the pitch, club members are doing their bit to help out in their local communities where possible.

Our thanks to the PROs who are continuing to keep their members, players and supporters informed on what's happening on social media - and through clubcall. Here's a round-up from some of our clubs this week.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

COVID-19

Club members are assisting Donegal County Council with the Donegal Covid-19 Community Response.

If you or someone you know require any assistance during this time please contact the help-desk on 1800 928 982 or email covidsupport@donegalcoco.ie

Please bring this to the attention to any vulnerable members of our community who may not have access to Social Media.

SYMPATHY

Sympathy is extended to Stephen and Brid Doherty and family on the death of his granny Bridget Doherty, Great grandmother of Cathair, Caoimhe, Deidre and Fionn.

Lotto

We have introduced a great option for online Club Lotto - you can now play 3 lines per week with a €5 entry.

Draw every Monday evening.

You can play direct through the Clubforce App.

Realt na Mara

Bunotto

Our Club Bunotto continues to be suspended due to current circumstances. When it returns the Jackpot will be €5,000.

Sympathy Extended

The members of CLG Realt na Mara would like to express their deepest condolences to the Quinn family on the sad passing of their beloved mother Bridget.

Bridget was predeceased by her husband Edward and son Peter both of whom contributed greatly to our club down through the years.

Ar dheis Dè go raibh a hanam.

Bin It To Win It Challenge

Congratulations to our Junior Winner Emilee McNulty Bundoran and our Adult Winner Thomas Cassidy, Tipperary who both won Donegal Jerseys in our recent Bin It To Win It Challenge.

Once again a huge thank you to everyone who took time out to complete the Challenge and send in their entries to our Facebook Page.

Local Community Help

There has been a great response to our GAA members volunteer group which has been set up to help out those who might need assistance within our community during these difficult and unprecedented times.

Whether ‘its’ delivering groceries or collecting prescriptions etc we are committed to help.

If there is anyone who needs assistance or anyone else who would like to be included in the volunteer group please dont hesitate to make contact either by our club facebook page or by contacting our PRO on 0877851531 and we will include you in the group.

Notes

St Michaels

Lotto

There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were: 1,9,10,12,1618.

There were no Match 5 winners. 18 people matched 4 and their names were drawn; the winner of the €100 was Rose Toye, Creeslough.

This weeks Jackpot will be €5900.

Aodh Ruadh

Lotto

The Aodh Ruadh lotto is now back up and running with a jackpot of €1,900. There will be two lucky dip prizes of €25 each week. Given the guidance on social distancing we encourage club members to play the lotto online.

The usual lotto envelopes can however also be obtained in Kernan's Spar and Pearse O'Neill's. Just leave the ticket in the shop and these will be collected prior to the weekly draw. The club appreciates all support members can offer during this ongoing pandemic.

Cairde Aoidh Ruaidh

While on-pitch action is on hold, bills and debt repayments continue to fall due for the club. If you are in a position to support the club finances, that would be much appreciated in these difficult times. In particular we ask members to consider joining our Cairde Aoidh Ruaidh scheme, which plays a vital role in underpinning the club's finances. Contact Tom Daly, William Doogan or Lisa McTernan for more details.

Supporting Chef Aid

Aodh Ruadh are delighted to support Chef Aid by volunteering and donating funds towards the initiative. This donation comes from the club's OsKaRs fund-raising drive in 2019. We will be giving Chef Aid vouchers from the local shops that supported our OsKaRs event last year, indeed these businesses support Aodh Ruadh always.

Twelve months ago the OsKaRs brought a huge feeling of community to the area, 12 months later we are in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Initiatives like Chef Aid show that immense community togetherness has only grown stronger. Hats off to all involved.

De La Salle

Monday marked 40 years since De La Salle, Ballyshannon claimed the All Ireland Colleges B title in Croke Park. Despite drawing on a roll of less than 100 pupils they defeated the Leinster champions, a fancied St Mary’s CBS side from Portlaoise, by 2-10 to 1-6. The De La Salle goals were scored by Brian Murray and second half sub, PJ Ward.

The team winning team was as follows: Thomas Cleary; Pauric McLoone, Paschal McTernan, Conor Boyle; Thomas Gallagher, Tommy McDermott, Paul Tuohy; Brian Tuohy (Capt.), Matt Gallagher; Martin Williamson, Michael McHugh, Tom McMahon; John Lee, Brian Murray, Pauric Bromley.

Subs: PJ Ward for John Lee; Eunan Gallagher, Eunan Doyle, Conor Maguire, Tommy McLoughlin, Declan Gallagher.

We thoroughly recommend heading along to the Daly's Donegal page on Facebook for more in depth reflections and some fascinating perspectives from what was a historic day for the town and the county.

Red Jack Gallagher

We got a great reaction to Sean Gallagher's tribute to his father, Red Jack Gallagher, in last week's notes. If you missed this great read you can see it in the history section of aodhruadh.org.

Killybegs

Sympathy

CLG Na Cealla Beaga would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Peg Murrin especially her sons Jim and John, daughter's Ann, Theresa and Grainne and all their extended families.

Ar dheis De go raibh a hanam.

Kilotto

Kilotto numbers 6,18,19,25. There was no winner. Next week’s jackpt is €890.

There was one match 3 winner of €30, Christopher Razada Cunningham.



Malin

Thank You

We would like send a special word of thanks, and also to acknowledge the great contributions being made by so many club members during this difficult period.

A special word of thanks to all the club members who are working in front line roles in our health services and care homes. As a club we are hugely proud of you all, and extend to you our thoughts, prayers and very best wishes in your daily battle against the pandemic.

Run For Heroes

Run for Heroes is a fundraising incentive set up by the Carndonagh Traders Association to raise much needed funds to purchase vital equipment to assist frontline health workers in the fight against Covid-19.

Run or walk 4K within your 2K area, donate €4 on their Go Fund Me Page, Post a selfie & Tag 4 friends. Remember to follow Government guidelines and stay safe!

Urris

5k Challenge

We have launched the Urris GAA 5K Challenge. We are challenging our club members, players, committee and the wider Clonmany Parish to run or walk a combined total of 5,000km in 4 weeks, of course, while safely observing the 2km radius from your home.

We are hoping for wide participation across the parish and everyone that walks or runs can send a PM to the club page and to a couple of other contact numbers. We will keep a running total with the aim to reach 5,000km in 4 weeks.

In parallel, we are setting up a funding page with all proceeds going to the High Support Unit and Day Centre, Clonmany to show support and appreciation to all the staff there for the great work they are doing in the Clonmany area in these difficult times.

We intend to to post regular updates to keep the target in focus, so we encourage family participation, no walk/run or donation too small.

Please check our Facebook page for more details.