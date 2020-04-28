Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Ulster Championship unlikely to start until November - claim

Much changed season in prospect

Ulster Championship unlikely to start until November - claim

GAA

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Ulster championship action this year now looks unlikely before November, a leading GAA official has declared.

Ulster Council secretary Brian McAvoy made his comments in the aftermath of GAA President John Horan stating that the All-Ireland Football and Hurling Championships could both run into next year.

McAvoy told the Irish News that the Ulster Council is not planning for a provincial Championship in this financial year (which ends on October 31).

With club action due to return before the inter-county season resumes, he explained that the Ulster Council does not expect the Championship season to start for at least another six months.

“We are not envisaging an Ulster Championship commencing in this accounting year,” he said.

McAvoy added that the races for the Sam Maguire and Liam MacCarthy Cups could be run in eight weeks. 

He also suggested that if this is the case, they would both revert to the pre-Qualifier model, meaning no back door, no Super 8s, no replays and no two-tier system. 

The four provincial finalists would meet in the All-Ireland semi-finals with the winners contesting the decider.

“We can do an eight-week Championship,” said McAvoy.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie