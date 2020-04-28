Ulster Championship unlikely to start until November - claim

Ulster championship action this year now looks unlikely before November, a leading GAA official has declared.

Ulster Council secretary Brian McAvoy made his comments in the aftermath of GAA President John Horan stating that the All-Ireland Football and Hurling Championships could both run into next year.

McAvoy told the Irish News that the Ulster Council is not planning for a provincial Championship in this financial year (which ends on October 31).

With club action due to return before the inter-county season resumes, he explained that the Ulster Council does not expect the Championship season to start for at least another six months.

“We are not envisaging an Ulster Championship commencing in this accounting year,” he said.

McAvoy added that the races for the Sam Maguire and Liam MacCarthy Cups could be run in eight weeks.

He also suggested that if this is the case, they would both revert to the pre-Qualifier model, meaning no back door, no Super 8s, no replays and no two-tier system.

The four provincial finalists would meet in the All-Ireland semi-finals with the winners contesting the decider.

“We can do an eight-week Championship,” said McAvoy.