Donegal GAA clubcall - news from around the clubs

REALT NA MARA



Our Club Bunotto continues to be suspended due to current circumstances. When it returns the Jackpot will be €5000.

Skill Challenges

Well done to all the underage players who have been partaking in the various skill challenges to keep themselves in shape during these difficult times. Thanks to Jamie Brennan for taking time out to video the different challenges for the children.

Covid-19 Help

There has been a great response to our GAA members volunteer group which has been set up to help out those who might need assistance within our community during these difficult and unprecedented times.

Whether it’s delivering groceries or collecting prescriptions etc we are committed to help. If there is anyone who needs assistance or anyone else who would like to be included in the volunteer group please don’t hesitate to make contact either by our club facebook page or by contacting our PRO on 0877851531 and we will include you in the group.

Ground Closure

In light of the latest government restrictions our club grounds are closed, and nobody is to enter for any reason, even on their own.

We would ask all club members, young and old to respect the closure for the duration of the current restrictions.

Aodh Ruadh



All underage managers now have challenges set up for their teams, beginning this week through their groups.

These will be a fun way for players to continue to interact, challenge each other and themselves. It will be an important way for our managers to keep in contact with the players, and good to keep the players continuing to practice their skills in a fun way.

The Aodh Ruadh Academy has sponsored prizes for each manager to award participants as part of this initiative. We encourage all players, parents and guardians to get involved in what we hope is a stop gap until we get back out on the field.





Unfortunately due to the coronavirus pandemic we are unable to hold our annual Billy Finn / John Larkin U-14 Memorial Tournament on Monday, May 4. The Juvenile and Senior Hurling Committees are coming together to undertake a huge challenge in memory of these two characters whose contribution to hurling in Aodh Ruadh will never be forgotten.

They are undertaking a 1,000 kilometre run / walk / crawl in over the course of 72 hours from 9am on Friday, May 8 to 9am on Monday 11. We are raising money for the following local charities: Donegal Wheelchair Association, Liquid Therapy, Donegal Alzheimer's Association and the Patient Comfort Fund Shiel Hospital.

We will have a Go Fund Me page for contributions in operation shortly.

The challenge will consist of people walking/running or any amount of kilometres in accordance with the Government regulations in relation to coronavirus, exercise within two kilometre radius of your home and only with people from your own household.

This challenge will allow us honour the memory of Billy and John, raise money for local charities and provide fun and exercise for all the family.

For any information in relation to this challenge please contact John Rooney on 086-2587793. Come on, 1,000 kilometres in 72 hours, are you up for it!

Monthly club meeting

There will be a teleconference meeting of the club executive on Thursday at 9pm. Secretary Lisa McTernan will circulate details to executive committee members in due course.

Lotto

There was no winner of last week's Lotto jackpot of €1,900. The winning numbers drawn were 5, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16. In the lucky dip €25 went to Ronan Matthews and Caroline Patton.

The next draw is for a jackpot of €2,000 on Sunday at 8.30pm. Given the guidance on social distancing we encourage club members to play the lotto online. The usual lotto envelopes can however also be obtained in Kernan's Spar and Pearse O'Neill's. Just leave the ticket in the shop and these will be collected prior to the weekly draw. The club appreciates all support members can offer during this ongoing pandemic.

Health, safety and security

The Park / Development Committee has a rota of seven members in place who do a full daily check on all of our facilities, during the current lock-down. If any issues arise in relation to our facilities during this time please make direct contact with Tom Daly, David McLoone or Conal Gallagher.

Here to help

If you find yourself needing assistance - be it collecting and delivering groceries, prescriptions or any other such daily essentials, just let us know and we can arrange help.

Letterkenny Gaels



The Ladies Board have organised a fundraiser to help out the We Care Letterkenny Food Bank.

All you have to do is run 5k within your 2k area, donate €5 to the Go Fund Me page and nominate 5 friends to join in. All club members are encouraged to take part.

(All funds raised will be donated directly to the ‘We Care LK Food Bank).

We have introduced a great option for online Club Lotto - you can now play 3 lines per week with a €5 entry. Draw every Monday evening.

You can play direct through the Clubforce the App. Thanks for your continued support.

House draw

Donegal County Board have put back the Win Your House in Dublin draw until later in the year. Tickets can be obtained from Sean McBrearty at (085) 246 1101, Jim McGlynn at (086) 227 1435.

St Michaels

Lotto

There was no Jackpot winner in the Mini Lotto on Sunday night last.

The numbers drawn were: 5,12,13,15,16,18. There were no Match 5 winners. Ten people matched 4 and their names were drawn; the winner of the €100 was Tommy McGinley, Kill, Dunfanaghy.

This week’s Jackpot will be €6,000.

Pitch

Please note that owing to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis the club grounds and buildings at the Bridge are closed to the public until further notice.

Killybegs

Community help

If there is anyone in the local community that are uneasy about leaving their homes at this time (club member or not) who need any groceries, prescriptions or any other help in the coming weeks please contact Baker 087 8328259 or any club official. We have lots of club members that are happy to help out.

Ground Closure

In light of the government restrictions we are suspending all activity in the club and grounds until further notice.

Our weekly Bingo is also off until further notice. We hope everyone will stay safe, stay in, adhere to the recommended guidelines in place and let’s do our bit to beat this virus.

Killotto

Kilotto numbers 1, 3, 25, 28. No winner.

Next week the jackpot is at €900.

There was no match 3 winner.

Notes

Urris

5,000k challenge

Our GOFUNDME page is now up and running in conjunction with the Urris GAA 5000K Challenge started last week.

With one week complete over 1000km have been walked/run in the parish.

For the following 3 week period we are challenging our club members, players, committee and the wider Clonmany Parish to run or walk a combined total of 5000km of course, while safely observing the 2km radius from your home.

We are hoping for wide participation across the Parish and everyone that walks or runs can send a text, WhatsApp etc to Rose on 0877770639 or Susan on 0863945954. We will keep a running total with the aim to reach 5000km in 4 weeks.

All proceeds from the GOFUNDME page are going to the High Support Unit and Day Centre, Clonmany to show support and appreciation to all the staff there for the great work they are doing in the Clonmany area in these difficult times.

We intend to to post regular updates to keep the target in focus, so we encourage family participation, no walk/run or donation too small. Please check our Facebook page for fundraising link.

sympathy

In these difficult days we as a club offer our deepest sympathies to all who have lost loved ones in our parish, parishes further afield or overseas of late.

These strange times deny us as a community a chance to come together - to do the removal, the ritual of wake and funeral that we as a community do so well, the chance to shake hands, offer support, share in the collective grief for the deceased and their loved ones and walk the coffin to the graveside. Simple things but so important at times like this.

Whether a long life lived well or a short life ended too soon, our thoughts and prayers are with you all in these painful days.

closed

Hopefully in time we will get back to the football but for now all club facilities which include our clubhouse and pitch are closed completely at this time to all members and the general public.

But until then please stay safe and well everyone.

