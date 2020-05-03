Sports teasers - another Donegal Democrat sports quiz

Contact
Donegal Democrat sports quiz
Thanks to Gerard Boyle, living in Dublin, for sending us another of his collection of sports teasers. We've had a great reaction to our quiz over the past few weeks. Here's another to test your sporting knowledge. (Answers at the bottom)
1: Which player made his 100th appearance for Donegal in the 2012 All-Ireland final?
2: Football brothers-in-law. Who are the brothers-in-law of (a) Johnny Giles; (b) Eamon Fitzmaurice, Kerry; (c) Charlie Vernon (Armagh)?
3: Which player won a Champions League medal with Man Utd 13 years after he won his first Champions League medal?
4: Who won a MacRory Cup medal and All-Star award in the same year? He is still the youngest player to win an All-Star.
5: Which Donegal man won a Sigerson Cup medal along with Jim McGuinness on the IT Tralee team in 1999?
6: On their way to the 2002/2003 UEFA Cup final, which English team did Celtic defeat in the quarter-final?
7: Which member of the Donegal 1992 All-Ireland team was on the Donegal League squad that won the Oscar Traynor Cup in 1983?
8: Which midfielder, who never won an Ulster Senior Championship medal, played Railway Cup football for Ulster, winning four Railway Cup medals, the first of which came in 1979?
9: Father and son. The father won an All-Ireland senior medal with Meath in 1967 and his son won an All-Ireland senior medal with Dublin in 1995. Who are they?
10: Who is the Rep of Ireland's second most capped player after Robbie Keane?
ANSWERS
1, Eamon McGee; 2, (a) Nobby Stiles; (b) Paul Galvin; (c) Sean Cavanagh; 3, Edwin Van Der Sar (Ajax in 1995, Man Utd in 2008); 4, Dermot McNicholl, St Pats, Maghera and Derry, 1984; 5, Eamon Reddin, Burt; 6, Liverpool (agg score 3-1); 7, Declan Bonner, Leitir Utd; 8, Peter McGinnity, Fermanagh; 9, Noel Curran (1967), Paul Curran (1995); 10, Shay Given (with 134 caps)
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
There are many ways you can avoid injury and RSI (Repetitive Strain Injury) when having to work from home
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.