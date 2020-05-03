Contact

Sports teasers - another Donegal Democrat sports quiz

Do you know your sport?

Quiz

Donegal Democrat sports quiz

Reporter:

Reporter

Thanks to Gerard Boyle, living in Dublin, for sending us another of his collection of sports teasers. We've had a great reaction to our quiz over the past few weeks. Here's another to test your sporting knowledge.  (Answers at the bottom)

1: Which player made his 100th appearance for Donegal in the 2012 All-Ireland final?

2: Football brothers-in-law. Who are the brothers-in-law of (a) Johnny Giles; (b) Eamon Fitzmaurice, Kerry; (c) Charlie Vernon (Armagh)?

3: Which player won a Champions League medal with Man Utd 13 years after he won his first Champions League medal?

4: Who won a MacRory Cup medal and All-Star award in the same year? He is still the youngest player to win an All-Star.

5: Which Donegal man won a Sigerson Cup medal along with Jim McGuinness on the IT Tralee team in 1999?

6: On their way to the 2002/2003 UEFA Cup final, which English team did Celtic defeat in the quarter-final?

7: Which member of the Donegal 1992 All-Ireland team was on the Donegal League squad that won the Oscar Traynor Cup in 1983?

8: Which midfielder, who never won an Ulster Senior Championship medal, played Railway Cup football for Ulster, winning four Railway Cup medals, the first of which came in 1979?

9: Father and son. The father won an All-Ireland senior medal with Meath in 1967 and his son won an All-Ireland senior medal with Dublin in 1995. Who are they?

10: Who is the Rep of Ireland's second most capped player after Robbie Keane?

ANSWERS
1, Eamon McGee; 2, (a) Nobby Stiles; (b) Paul Galvin; (c) Sean Cavanagh; 3, Edwin Van Der Sar (Ajax in 1995, Man Utd in 2008); 4, Dermot McNicholl, St Pats, Maghera and Derry, 1984; 5, Eamon Reddin, Burt; 6, Liverpool (agg score 3-1); 7, Declan Bonner, Leitir Utd; 8, Peter McGinnity, Fermanagh; 9, Noel Curran (1967), Paul Curran (1995); 10, Shay Given (with 134 caps)

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time.

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

