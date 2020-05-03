Sports teasers - another Donegal Democrat sports quiz

Thanks to Gerard Boyle, living in Dublin, for sending us another of his collection of sports teasers. We've had a great reaction to our quiz over the past few weeks. Here's another to test your sporting knowledge. (Answers at the bottom)

1: Which player made his 100th appearance for Donegal in the 2012 All-Ireland final?

2: Football brothers-in-law. Who are the brothers-in-law of (a) Johnny Giles; (b) Eamon Fitzmaurice, Kerry; (c) Charlie Vernon (Armagh)?

3: Which player won a Champions League medal with Man Utd 13 years after he won his first Champions League medal?

4: Who won a MacRory Cup medal and All-Star award in the same year? He is still the youngest player to win an All-Star.

5: Which Donegal man won a Sigerson Cup medal along with Jim McGuinness on the IT Tralee team in 1999?

6: On their way to the 2002/2003 UEFA Cup final, which English team did Celtic defeat in the quarter-final?

7: Which member of the Donegal 1992 All-Ireland team was on the Donegal League squad that won the Oscar Traynor Cup in 1983?

8: Which midfielder, who never won an Ulster Senior Championship medal, played Railway Cup football for Ulster, winning four Railway Cup medals, the first of which came in 1979?

9: Father and son. The father won an All-Ireland senior medal with Meath in 1967 and his son won an All-Ireland senior medal with Dublin in 1995. Who are they?

10: Who is the Rep of Ireland's second most capped player after Robbie Keane?

ANSWERS

1, Eamon McGee; 2, (a) Nobby Stiles; (b) Paul Galvin; (c) Sean Cavanagh; 3, Edwin Van Der Sar (Ajax in 1995, Man Utd in 2008); 4, Dermot McNicholl, St Pats, Maghera and Derry, 1984; 5, Eamon Reddin, Burt; 6, Liverpool (agg score 3-1); 7, Declan Bonner, Leitir Utd; 8, Peter McGinnity, Fermanagh; 9, Noel Curran (1967), Paul Curran (1995); 10, Shay Given (with 134 caps)