Paradise awaits at Murvagh as golfers get set to return to action

Situated just ten minutes outside Donegal town on the breath-taking Murvagh peninsula, is the beautiful and tranquil golfer’s paradise of Donegal Golf Club.

This often-forgotten slice of heaven boasts one of Ireland’s finest championship links courses that has seen some of the world’s finest golfers grace its fairways over its illustrious 60+ years in existence.

Like every other course in the county, Donegal Golf Club had to cancel all golfing activities due to the Covid-19 restrictions, with no golf played since mid-March.

But while its members have had to stay away from the sport, club officials have taken advantage of the break in play to oversee a host of improvements and maintenance work.

It all means that when play resumes once the restrictions are eased from Monday, May 18, Donegal Golf Club will be looking its brilliant best.

“This year our greenkeeping staff set about phase one of ‘revetting’ six greenside bunkers,” explained Seán Martin of the club’s Sales & Digital Marketing team.

The work was carried out on the four bunkers surrounding the 18th green, one to the front of the 8th and one to the front left at the 3rd.

“Thankfully, this work was completed well before the lockdown began and during this time the bunkers have begun to bed in well and are really starting to show their value from a visual perspective in the glorious sunshine.

“We have also added new signage to the tee boxes. Another benefit of doing this work was the ability to move the stone tee markers to the championship tees, further enhancing the feel on those as well.”

On top of that, a few of what are called “dune slack areas” have also been completed.

“It gives you that more “linksy” feel and helps remind you that you are right beside the beach in Murvagh,” Seán said.

A slice of heaven - a section of the spectacular course at Donegal Golf Club



“These areas have also allowed some of the natural flora of the area to begin to thrive again, with Bluebells starting to blossom at the 7th which will only add to the scenery of the course.

“Maintenance of the course itself has been ongoing over the last number of weeks as well, with our greens staff sanding and seeding at every opportunity, making use of the unexpected quiet period. The course itself is looking fantastic and we cannot wait to get people back out playing and enjoying it again.”

The course has famously attracted some of the most popular household names in the sport over the years.

Honorary Member and 2011 Open Champion Darren Clarke, the great Sir Nick Faldo and a youthful Rory McIlroy (back in his amateur days) have all played the famous Murvagh links, with Darren Clarke claiming it as “One of my favourite courses in the World”.

The club also boasts two very famous members of its own, the long standing and well-respected GUI representative Mr. EJ O’Connor and former Curtis Cup Captain Mrs. Maire O’Donnell, a lady that is synonymous with not only Irish Ladies golf, but who is also known and highly respected throughout the world.

The 7th green nestled in at the end of an undulating fairway



“All these great names have helped mould the club throughout the years, along with world renowned course architects Eddie Hackett and Pat Ruddy,” Seán added.

“But what really makes Donegal Golf Club tick is its members. The friendly welcoming atmosphere around the clubhouse is often commented on by visiting guests as they are always given the great “Donegal Welcome” by both staff and members of the course, which in turn always leaves a fondness in their hearts to return to our beautiful part of the world.

“Aside from welcoming visitors from afar, new members are always greeted with open arms to the club and usually taken under the wing of one of our ladies or men’s committee members.

“The often-publicised perception that golf is a game of the elite and rich could not be further from the truth. Golf is a game for all ages and all walks of life. One of our youngest members of the Junior Academy is just 5 years of age and one of our oldest, longest standing members is almost 90 years of age.

“A four-ball on a Sunday morning could be made up of a doctor, an electrician, a tiler and a shopkeeper.”

For more information about the club visit www.donegalgolfclub.ie or contact Grainne and the office team on 074 97 34054 or via email at info@donegalgolfclub.ie.