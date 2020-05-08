Donegal boss more “hopeful” than “confident” about GAA championship by October

Donegal senior team manager Declan Bonner is more “hopeful” than “confident” that there might be a GAA championship of sorts by next October.

These have been frustrating weeks for Bonner and his Ulster champions as they have just seen a July date for restarting matches from the government pushed back to October.

And there is a growing body of opinion that the GAA should forget 2020 and start with a clean slate next year.

Reacting to the GAA announcement, he said: “You can understand why the GAA has taken its time in coming out with guidelines and until such time as a vaccine or solution is found, we can’t be sure of anything.

“I know the GAA wants a county championship run off and we want the same thing and we would like spectators to be there.

“But if it is behind closed doors then I have no difficulty with that either.”

But Bonner is not a fan of giving up on all GAA activity for this year.

“You have to have a bit of positivity and a bit of hope in terms that there will be some football played before the end of the year.

“I presume there is no team doing a huge amount at the minute and the players will be doing their own programme.

“Nothing is going to happen collectively, and the clubs are due back on July 20 and probably the counties will be back on some date in August.

“But everything is going from week to week and if the trend keeps going at the minute where the rate of infection is well down, and you have to hand it to all the people who have taken the regulations seriously.

“It has been well enough handled, the testing end of it could have been much better for getting results but I think they are getting that under control.”

He added: “But it is not ideal but from our point of view we want to get back playing, but it will not be at any cost and will only happen when it is safe to do so.’’

“But at least we have a guideline now and something to aim at, but it does not get any easier for all of us.

“Next weekend should have seen us playing against Tyrone in the Ulster championship and there would have been a full house in Ballybofey and the weather has been good and we were all looking forward to it so much so there is disappointment and frustration.

“But we know the circumstances are there that we just can’t do it”.

Meanwhile Declan has been in touch with the squad through Zoom which is “very good but the training, the banter and the atmosphere in the dressing room is gone for the present”.

“We are looking forward to the day when we can come back”.

So how will the players cope with the social distancing?

“Look at New Zealand, now I know they have a lot more natural social distancing owing to their particular geography, they are going back to playing rugby behind closed doors.

“Players will be tested at inter county level when they go into training and it will be much easier to do that than at club level.

“Hopefully when we do get back into action, that there will be no second wave of infections and at the minute it is reasonably under control but that does not mean you take your finger off the pulse and you have to be very careful.

“Hopefully by the time the clubs get back playing and by the time we get back playing that there will be some sort of deterrent to the virus that will allow that to happen.

“But there will be a big increase in testing as well”.

When asked if this crisis will force the GAA to look at a different structure, he said:

“People will still want to play in their provincial championship, and we won it for the last two years and that is brilliant, and we have always taken it seriously.

“That has worked well as a lead in to the Super 8s and if there needs to be a knockout then go with it if it is going to be run off over a period of six or seven weeks, nobody would have a problem with that.

“If it does come it will be a once off.”

For now, Bonner and Donegal have been given no firm date given to county teams as to when they can go back training.

“We have had very little contact from any of the powers that be in Croke Park in relation to what their views on the situation are,” he said.