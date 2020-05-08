Contact

No championship football in its current format for Donegal ladies

Further clarification will be issued soon

Donegal's star forward Geraldine McLaughlin

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal's ladies footballers will not be taking part in championship action in the near future.

The TG4 All-Ireland Championship will not take place in the format and timeline as planned – and further clarification will be issued on this shortly, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association stated today.

The Management Committee of the LGFA’s Central Council met remotely to discuss matters.

The LGFA has noted and studied the publication of the Road Map for reopening the country, issued by the Government last Friday.

Over the coming weekend, the LGFA will consult with county team captains, managers, referees, club and county executives, through surveys, to gather their views as we work through our current circumstances.

LGFA CEO Helen O’Rourke commented: “I thank all of our members for their ongoing and continued support in these challenging times, and I compliment them for the tremendous work they are carrying out within their local communities.

“I urge all of you to continue to adhere to the current guidelines in place – and stay safe.

“While we must plan for the future, the health and safety of our members is our main priority at the present time.”

The registration dates for 2021, 2022 and 2023 will be July 1, June 1 and April 1 respectively.

