Revealed: Survey of players gives insight into thoughts of returning to action as Covid-19 restrictions are eased

Over a quarter of GAA players live with a vulnerable person, according to a GAA Club Players’ Association survey, the details of which are being published today.

The survey of more than 3,000 respondents also found that players felt that any relaxation of social distancing is unlikely to make the resumption of Gaelic Games more likely.

The survey revealed that only 57% of club players are willing to return to training before there is a Covid-19 vaccine in place, 22% are not prepared to return and 21% don’t know at this stage.

Also, 64% said they would train or play if there was temperature checking in place while 61% are prepared to attend club games whilst only 34% are prepared to attend inter-county games.

The association's chairman Micheál Briody said: “Club players are at the centre of the return to play conversation.

“The survey results indicate that a significant number of club players believe that until games are safe, they do not want to play.

“It presents a challenge for the future of the GAA but one we feel that as a community of players and members we can face and surmount together,” he said.