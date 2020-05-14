Donegal athletic clubs and runners ready to get back in action

Athletics clubs in Donegal are gearing up to return to limited activity from next Monday.

Athletics is one of the first sports to receive Sport Ireland and Government endorsement to return to activity.

“Athletics is a key strategic sport in improving the health of the nation and the recent study detailing the huge increases in people walking and running in the last two months illustrates the necessity to open our club outdoor facilities,” a spokesperson for Athletics Ireland said.

In line with phase one of the Government roadmap on easing restrictions, people can engage in outdoor sporting and fitness activities, either individually or in very small groups (maximum 4 people), where social distancing can be maintained and where there is no contact

People living within a 5 km radius of their athletic club can attend to train.

Hamish Adams, CEO said: “This is the first small step on our journey to return to full activity, we continue to plan and prepare for competition and events from August onwards subject to government directives.”

Clubs will have their own unique set of Covid-19 challenges and are being urged to develop their particular return to athletics plans.