GAA: Former Donegal GAA captain in favour of forgetting about playing until 2021

Borja Garcia is a lecturer at Loughborough University. When his team of researchers asked supporters around Europe to document what football meant in their everyday lives, almost 90 per cent of the thousand photographs that people sent didn’t show any match action.

Instead what came back was bus interiors on the way to an away game, minute preparations before taking children to the stadium, and of course the pre-match excitement in the stands.

I know from experience that watching a match with friends you can lose your individuality, and merge into a group. Indeed when some fans celebrate in the stands, it is as if they easily shed restraint ,and in some cases enjoy a manageable dose of madness. Indeed looking at some of the past All-Ireland finals in recent weeks even defeat seemed like an opportunity to share emotions with others.

Ritual

Gaelic games provide that reassuring ritual of following your county from childhood to the grave.

In everyday life everything changes, people divorce, move away from home, grow old, ,and unfortunately die, but your team will always be there for you.

The current lockdown is a massive change for us all, bringing mass unemployment and unprecedented physical isolation.

On reflection and with too much time to reflect, it is now obvious that communal habits from religion to going to the pub have been on the wane for some time.

Now coronavirus has put a serious dent in those aspects of life. In many families, the only tension free topic of conversation is their football, the team they all support.

At a time when sport is not happening all over the world, there is statistical evidence of sports benefit to mental health.

In the US it was clearly discovered that suicides decline in towns where the local sports team reaches the playoffs, and drop nationwide on Super Bowl Sunday; the theory being that fans gain connection from watching the games together.

Memories

Because of the lockdown there is much emphasis on games of the past, and memories of contests inevitably draw comparisons.

Players and teams are judged not on what they have won, but also against the achievements of the past.

It is one of the traditions of the GAA to believe that the players of today are not fit to lace the boots of those of yesteryear.

That is not simply a matter of ability, it is about manliness.

No generation is ever considered tougher than the one that went before.

You would be led to believe that in every parish in the country that Sunday Mass was followed by a re-enactment of the Battle of Clontarf.

I must say I never did subscribe to that theory, and the football of today is an excellent spectacle despite the constant rule changes.

Since its foundation the GAA has stitched itself into the fabric of local communities. This did not happen overnight.

In its formative years clubs rose and fell in different areas, because their very existence depended on a few extremely committed individuals. But as clubs became more established, their place in society evolved. Now there are many excellent pitches speckled all over the country, many with a clubhouse which serves as both dressing rooms and a community centre, and with excellent floodlights.

This is clear testimony to the centrality of the GAA to communities across Ireland. Modern Gaelic football and hurling have never before been so popular.

The games are a product of evolution. History shows that they have been shaped and reshaped by rule changes, and especially by the genius of generations of great players.

Excelled

In recent weeks once again the GAA all over our country has excelled.

The clubs in every county have provided incredible help across their communities to many people in isolation because of this virus. Hot meals day after day are delivered to those who need them on a voluntary basis and the presence of a GAA man or woman at every door has proved to be of real comfort to people who need that support.

Influence

Once again the GAA has shown that no organisation has a more profound influence on the daily lives of so many people, of all ages.

So the big imponderable now is when can the games resume. GAA President John Horan in a very interesting and open interview with Des Cahill on last Sunday night's Sunday Game programme did not sound an optimistic note in relation to much if any activity this year.

I would agree with Horan’s comments.

I know that players in every grade and discipline just love playing and going to games is a way of life for all of us, but the well being of every player, mother and father and supporter everywhere at this time is of paramount importance.

The country and its people have shown incredible discipline and patience in very tough times.

I would be in favour of forgetting about playing until 2021, with no inter county or club matches.

Yes it would be a tough call, but social distancing would be simply impossible in our contact sports.

There is nowhere I love more than going up the Hill In Clones on a sunny June or July evening to see Donegal play in an Ulster final. Watching Michael Murphy with Donegal or Joe Canning with the Galway hurlers display their incredible skills is the highlight of the sporting year, and all our club players are special too.

But to lose even one member of the organisation would be one too many.

We have only six months to wait for a new and hopefully safe beginning.

The wait will be worth it .

Playing behind closed doors has no appeal to anyone and would be completely devoid of atmosphere.

This column first appeared in this week's Donegal Post newspaper.