As time slowly passes us by, the future looks very bleak

The GAA season looks doomed this year as do other sporting disciplines. Even for the supporters who need that tribal fix by following their respective teams, the future looks bleak.

As time slowly and for some, painfully passes, people are beginning to ask questions about our future and the ‘new normal’.

How did our superpowers and worldwide governments allow our planet to reach this science fiction-like state? And maybe, things could end well if we take some emerging evidence on board.

Fear has gripped the world for quite a while now. The coronavirus is just the topping that sent us into hysteria. We have been living in fear that the world is going to end in ten-years-time and living in fear of being unable to service debt. And we’re told that it’s our fault. We are bad people.

Governments are there to serve us, not us to serve governments. It’s not just now that our freedoms have been taken from us. The freedom of speech has long since been eroded. If you don’t agree with the popular narrative, you are shunned and called names.

The advance towards a borderless, green, socialist utopia, full of rainbows and unicorns is accelerating beneath the surface of this coronavirus pandemic. Now that we have actual data on the virus and not predictive data from concocted models, perhaps the World Health Organisation can give some accurate advice.

It is understandable that many of our GAA players are reluctant to go back playing because of the need to be vaccinated. Apparently, it could take up to two years for a vaccine to be developed.

Frightening

I respect the seriousness of the virus but the idea that the entire world population of seven billion people needs to be vaccinated before things go back to normal is frightening. Put your needles away Bill Gates. I don’t want your vaccinations.

I’ve heard a lot of reports about a “second wave” of coronavirus coming possibly in October but probably in autumn or winter. “In my mind, it’s inevitable that we’ll have a return of the virus…” (Fauci, 30th April, 2020).

“It’s highly likely we will experience a second wave and possibly more waves starting this fall and winter, with a potential peak around October or November” (Dr. Varkey, American infectious disease specialist).

This may well be so. We all thought that we’d be back to nearly normal by then. Not so. Barack Obama and current US government spokesman Dr. Anthony Fauci prophesised a pandemic just like the one that we are experiencing now back in 2014 and 2017 respectively.

I’m so uneasy and troubled by what the future holds for all of us. It’s in our nature to seek and demand truth. For centuries we’ve had to battle unscrupulous people with dark agendas. In recent decades the attack had been unrelenting.

Our fundamental rights as set out in our constitution, like the right to life for the unborn, the freedom of expression, freedom to practise our religion and the rights of the family have been amended, limited or attacked. Our constitutional human rights are severely affected just now with this coronavirus. Was it necessary and is it necessary to lockdown most of the world? Sweden didn’t enforce a lockdown and they fared nor worse or no better than any other country.

Our souls are being drained which goes to the very core of our beings. We are being deprived of going into our churches, mosques and synagogues. Yet, we can pack our airplanes with airline companies just getting a pat on the back of their hands for misbehaviour.

Basic science tells us that it’s time to lift the lockdown. Self-isolating, social distancing and the wearing of masks isn’t helping our immune systems according to Dr.’s Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi (aier.org). “The data is showing us it’s time to lift (the stay-at-home orders)…“The immune system is built by exposure to antigens: viruses, bacteria…When you take human beings and you say, “go into your house, clean all your counters—Lysol them down you’re gonna kill 99% of viruses and bacteria; wear a mask; don’t go outside,” what does it do to our immune system?



Immune system

Our immune system is used to touching. We share bacteria. Staphylococcus, streptococcal, bacteria, viruses. Sheltering in place decreases your immune system. And then as we all come out of shelter in place with a lower immune system and start trading viruses, bacteria—what do you think is going to happen? Disease is going to spike.

“And then you’ve got diseases spike—amongst a hospital system with furloughed doctors and nurses. This is not the combination we want to set up for a healthy society. It doesn’t make any sense”.

So, if this information was taken on board, we could have Gaelic games after all. The detrimental side effects from the coronavirus would decrease dramatically.

There’s light at the end of the tunnel after all.

Keep the faith!