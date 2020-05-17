Contact

Letterkenny Gaels GAA Club support local food bank appeal

Funraiser during lockdown for Letterkenny charity

Gaels donation

 Kieran Barron, Value Centre, Letterkenny, Peter Cutliffe, Letterkenny Gaels GAA Ladies Board Chairman, John and Eileen Walsh, We Care LK Food-bank and Declan Barrett, Gaels club secretary

Reporter:

Reporter

Letterkenny Gaels GAA club have offered their support to the ‘We Care LK Foodbank’ by organising a 5k run/walk appeal during lockdown.

The ‘Triple 5’ fundraiser was organised by the Ladies Board of the club with members and non members taking part and donating to the Go Fund Me Page.

Ladies Board Chairman, Peter Cutliffe, said: “We are delighted as a club to be able to support the tremendous work that the Food-bank are providing for the people of the locality.”


Club members, along with Kieran Barron from the Value Centre, presented the first consignment of food to John and Eileen Walsh of the We Care Food-bank on Friday while more will be provided over the next number of weeks. 
The ‘We Care LK Food-Bank’ was set up six years ago and is currently supporting 250 families per month. Based in the Market Centre, Letterkenny, the charity is working from a unit which is provided free of charge by local businessman Alfie Green. 
Donations of food or other items can be dropped off at Mac's Mace, So-Lo, Letterkenny Community Centre and Simpson's Supermarket. 

PICTURED: Kieran Barron, Value Centre, Letterkenny, Peter Cutliffe, Letterkenny Gaels GAA Ladies Board Chairman, John and Eileen Walsh, We Care LK Food-bank and Declan Barrett, Letterkenny Gaels GAA Club Secretary

