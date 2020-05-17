Sports teasers - Donegal Democrat sports quiz

Contact
Donegal Democrat weekly sports quiz
Gerard Boyle’s weekly sports quizzes have been getting a great reaction. Here’s another tricky set of teasers to test your knowledge
1: Which county defeated a Donegal Ladies team playing in their first Division One final in a classic game in Parnell Park in 2017?
2: Who is he? He scored a goal on his Ulster senior championship debut after coming on as a sub - without a warm-up! He also scored a goal in an Ulster final and a point that didn't count in another one!
3: Which player, now plying his trade in Championship, holds the record for the most Premier League appearances?
4: Which is the only Ulster county that has never played in an All-Ireland U-21 football final?
5: In a recent RTÉ Sport broadcast, Michael Murphy (pictured) identified a Dublin defender as one of his most difficult opponents. They came up against each other at U-21, senior and Sigerson Cup level. Who is he?
6: Who is Scotland's most capped soccer player?
7: Donegal have played in 23 Ulster senior football finals and two replays. In how many of those 25 games did they fail to score a goal. Is it (a) 11; (b) 13 or (c) 15?
8: Who was the first county to win the Sam Maguire Cup after having earlier been eliminated from their provincial championship?
9: Which former Leyton Orient and West Bromich Albion player was the first English man to play for Real Madrid?
10: In Jim McGuinness's memoir, 'Until Victory Always', which Donegal defeat was he referring to when he wrote: “It was the longest day of my football life”?
ANSWERS
1, Cork (2-15 to 2-14); 2, Kieran Keeney, Ardara. He made his championship debut in the 'Battle of Ballybofey' in 1973 against Tyrone; 3, Gareth Barry, West Bromich Albion, 653 Premier League appearances; 4, Monaghan; 5, Rory O'Carroll; 6, Kenny Dalglish, 102 caps; 7, (c) 15; 8, Galway (2001); 9, Laurie Cunningham. He played for Real Madrid against Limerick in the European Cup in Lansdowne Road in 1980; 10, the 2013 quarter-final defeat to Mayo.
