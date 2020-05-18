Golfers back on the county's fairways as sport makes a welcome return

Donegal's Golf Clubs are reporting a busy start to the day as the sport makes a welcome return after being given the green light to re-open as part of the first phase of the lifting of Government restrictions.

The game’s governing bodies in Ireland have stressed the importance of sticking to special guidelines given the ever-changing face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

And clubs around Donegal will be ensuring that golfers follow these strict guidelines with players reminded that travel restrictions of 5 kilometres for essential journeys still apply.

Time sheets are reported to be busy for today, with groups limited to just three players, going out every 14 minutes.

At Bundoran Golf Club, Captain Donagh Keon, vice captain Gerald McGloin, Jon Dunt, Donagh McInerny and John Keon, while under the strict stewardship of course superintendent Terence Mc Shea, painted up the car park, reloaded welcome signs and placed the flags back out on the greens. (PICTURE: BUNDORAN GOLF CLUB FACEBOOK PAGE)