Two major rally championships are cancelled due to Covid-19

Rally fans will be disappointed with the news but it is not unexpected
Due to the current situation regarding COVID-19, both the National Stages Rally Championship and the National Forestry Rally Championship are cancelled for 2020.
This decision has been taken as a result of several rounds of both championships being cancelled due to the restrictions which we now live under.
Even though some events may run later this year, no event will hold National Championship status for 2020.
Motorsport Ireland would like to acknowledge the large amount of work put into both championships by the respective championship sub-commissions and the Rally Commission as a whole.
In a statement, it said: "Many of the rounds were fully organised and we thank the clubs for the huge effort that they have put into their events, hopefully some of them may run this year.
"We would also like to thank the championship sponsors for their continued support over many years, Triton for the National Stages Rally Championship and Valvoline for the National Forestry Rally Championship, along with many other associate sponsors."
