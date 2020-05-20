Contact

Did playing Murphy outfield cost Donegal a second All-Ireland title under McGuinness?

Colm "the Gooch" Cooper gives his views

Colm 'the Gooch' Cooper

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Former Kerry star Colm “the Gooch” Cooper has suggested that Jim McGuinness' choice to play Michael Murphy out the field cost Donegal a second All-Ireland under him.

Cooper told RTE's GAA Podcast: "I still feel we didn't see the best of Michael Murphy. I feel we never saw enough of him at 14 playing on top of the square in every match.

"I think it was a mistake by Donegal because I think they'll look back with the team they had in 2012, they should feel that there was another All-Ireland in them.

"Because they lost to Kerry in '14, they lost two semi-finals and I think that if they were a bit more attack-minded, they could have got more out of Murphy and more out of McFadden and more out of those types of players."

He added: "Think back to that goal against Mayo in 2012 when he played one on one against the guy on top of the square.

"And I think there was so much more in Micheal Murphy in that scenario if we saw him there."

