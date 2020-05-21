MAC'S VIEW: Donegal’s best six corner-forwards - no end of talent in green and gold

Over the last number of weeks, former Donegal manager Brian McEniff has been selecting his favourite three Donegal players in each position on the team. It's been a tricky task for the All-Ireland winning boss and this week, he has been deciding on his six favourite corner-forwards (three for each corner).

It doesn't get any easier. We are picking the best six corner-forwards that represented Donegal this week and it is has become an almost impossible task.

The corner-forwards usually make the headlines because they score. That’s why they are so well known by supporters of the game.

From every era there have been some great players in the position for Donegal - going back to the 1960s when I started, you had the likes of Harry Laverty and the late Des Houlihan, who came to the county from Laois.

Seamie Granaghan - one of the best corner-forwards that Donegal ever had



Before that the late Dom Murray was a great performer in the position, winning club medals in all four provinces and playing for Ulster and Connacht.

My own clubmate Seamie Granaghan was one of the best corner-forwards that Donegal ever had, a real scoring threat, who won Ulster medals in 1972 and 1974.

You can add in Donal Breslin of Gaoth Dobhair and then along came Joe ‘Dodo’ Winston of St Eunans, a man who carried us in 1972 with his accurate free-taking.

Joe 'Dodo' Winston of St Eunans, carried Donegal in 1972 with his accurate free-taking



The list goes on and on. You had Jim Quigley of Inishowen; Kieran Keeney of Ardara, who was a match-winner for Donegal on many occasions; the late Sandy Harpur of Robert Emmetts; Padraig Carr of Naomh Columba.

Colm McFadden who enjoyed a fantastic career Picture: Oliver McVeigh / SPORTSFILE





Of the 1992 All-Ireland winning side you have Manus Boyle and Declan Bonner; John ‘Manky’ Duffy came along after that with Paddy Hegarty as well as Brian Roper, Brendan Devenney, Adrian Sweeney and Paul McGonigle of Buncrana, who I used as a corner-forward but he became more of a third midfielder.

All-Ireland winner, Manus Boyle PICTURE: INPHO/Keith Heneghan



In more recent times you had Colm McFadden and Patrick McBrearty and our own Jamie Brennan has been to the fore in the position.

Trying to pick six corner-forwards from that lot is the biggest task I have faced so far. Very honourable mention must go to Kieran Keeney, Brendan Devenney, Brian Roper and John Duffy, but the final selection is as follows: Seamie Granaghan, Adrian Sweeney, Manus Boyle, Joe Winston, Declan Bonner and Colm McFadden.

Adrian Sweeney of Dungloe and Donegal



Outside Donegal

If anything it is even more difficult picking six corner-forwards from outside Donegal, such is the number that come to mind.

These are, and I’m sure I’m leaving many out, in no particular order: Stephen O’Neill, Oisin McConville, Mike Sheehy, John Egan, James O’Donoghue, David Clifford, John Keenan, Seamus Leydon, Andy Moran, the Brogans (Alan and Bernard), Mattie Forde, Declan Browne, Jimmy Barry Murphy, Dave Barry, Gooch Cooper, Mickey Linden, James McCartan, Enda Gormley, Joe Brolly, Andy McCallin, Peter Canavan, Rory Gallagher, Stevie McDonnell, Nudie Hughes, Colm O'Rourke - the list goes on and on.

The six I have settled on are: Mickey Sheehy, John Egan, John Keenan, Colm Gooch Cooper, Mickey Linden and Peter Canavan.