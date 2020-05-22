Donegal GAA clubcall

There's still no action on the pitch, and not much hope of any return to games any time soon.

But credit to our GAA club PROs who are keeping us updated on all that's happening within their own clubs at this difficult time.

And well done too to those club members out there who are keeping active - with fundraising events, virtual 5ks, and support for the local community keeping so many people busy

Here's a round-up from some of Donegal's GAA clubs:

LETTERKENNY GAELS

Thanks to everyone who took part and donated to the Triple 5 fundraiser organised by the club in aid of the We Care LK Food Bank. Thanks also to Kieran Barron of the Value Centre for his assistance.

We have introduced a great option for online Club Lotto - you can now play 3 lines per week with a €5 entry.

Draw every Monday evening.

You can play direct through the Clubforce the App.

MALIN

Condolences

On Wednesday evening, a dark shadow was cast over the club when the tragic news of the death of young Louise Colhoun spread throughout the community.

Louise was a member of our under 10 squad and was very popular amongst her coaches and her teammates alike, with her smiling demeanour and happy go lucky nature. We would like to express our deepest sympathies to her parents, brother and sister and the extended Douglas and Colhoun families. We would ask everyone to remember them in the thoughts and prayers in this difficult time.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

Important Notice

Just a reminder that the association have instructed clubs to close facilities completely, this includes the use of all pitches and properties for recreational use including walking and casual gathering. Therefore the club has no option but to close all facilities with immediate effect until further guidance from the GAA. We would ask all members to adhere to this guidance and stay safe.



RED HUGHS

Thunder Ball (50/50)

The Thunder ball continues each Sunday live at 8pm on the club Facebook page, with 50% of the pot going to the winner and 50% to the club. The cost to enter is €5 for one entry or €10 for 3.

The draw can be entered online via the PayPal link by 6pm or by leaving an envelope in Bradley’s shop before 4pm.

This week’s total pot was €320 shared with this week’s winner Diane Gallagher. winning €160.

100 Club

The winners for weeks April 16 and 23, winning €100 each are as follows:

April 16, Kevin Sweeny, Ballynaman; April 23, Barry Doherty, Garrison.

The 100 club is the major fundraiser that helps to maintain and develop the club’s playing facilities. Entry for the 100 club draw costs €20 euro a month, anyone wishing to enter please contact Eamon Kelly.

Darkness into Light

The club would like to acknowledge all the members who participated in this year’s Darkness into Light in particular the senior men’s team who raised €310 for Pieta House. Well done to all involved

REALT NA MARA

Bunotto

Our Club Bunotto continues to be suspended due to current circumstances. When it returns the Jackpot will be €5,000.

Sympathy extended

Realt na Mara GFC would like to express their deepest sympathy to the Page and Keenan families on their recent sad bereavements.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha.

Coaching Webinars

The Club over the next number of weeks intend to host a number of webinars for our coach education programme.

These Webinars will be very educational on many aspects that effect our members young and old.

For full details please check our Facebook page.

Ground Closure

In light of the latest government restrictions our club grounds remain closed, and nobody is to enter for any reason, even on their own. This position has been adopted to limit community transmission of the Coronavirus and in order to protect vulnerable people in our community.

We would ask all club members, young and old, to respect the closure for the duration of the current restrictions.

AODH RUADH

Football

Our under 8 boys took part in their fourth week of challenges, with great numbers participating once again. Out of the hat for prizes this week were Phelim Barron and Sean Travers. Thanks to the Aodh Ruadh Academy and Kernan's Spar for continued sponsorship of these prizes.

It was the under 10 boys’ turn for a question and answer session this week, with none other than Donegal captain and legend Michael Murphy tackling some particularly difficult questions from the boys. He gave some great advice to all the lads, and we'd like to thank Michael very much for giving his time.

All age groups have challenges up and running, and we encourage all our underage players to continue sending in their videos for their challenges, with some great prizes on offer.

We have a few Academy jerseys available for sale. The sizes are one under 6 jersey, three under 8 jerseys, and two large player fit jerseys. Anybody interested should contact Packie McGrath on 087-9794696. Any further jersey orders can also be made to Packie in the next week, as we will make one more order if we have enough orders.

club property

From May 18 with the easing of restrictions on outdoor work and construction our grounds have become a workplace again, with some of our workers back. Assignments have been arranged via small teams, and arrangements put in place for safe distancing, hygiene, etc. Some of our buildings have been given over for use solely by workers and these buildings carry notices to that effect.

Condolences

The club extends its sympathy to Frances Daly and her family on the death of her mother, Mrs Aideen Crowe (nee Stephens) of Cloch ba nUan. Aideen’s grand-uncle Father James O'Daly was the club’s founder and first President and Chairman in 1909.

Her uncle Cecil Stephens senior was the first Aodh Ruadh club secretary. Both men were also instrumental in the founding of a branch of the Gaelic League in the town. Her two brothers who pre-deceased her, Patrick and Brian, both played senior football for Aodh Ruadh.

Condolences also to ex-county PRO Ed Byrne on the passing of his step daughter, Karen Cahill, last week.

Lotto

This week saw the first live lotto draw performed on the club Facebook page. Well done to Catherine McKee on doing the honours with the help of her able assistant, Kevin.

There was no winner of last week's jackpot of €2,200. The winning numbers drawn were 2, 3, 8, 9, 14 and 15. In the lucky dip €25 went to Shauna Dolan and Kathleen Brennan. The next draw is for a jackpot of €2,300 on Sunday at 8pm.

KILLYBEGS

RIP Karen Cahill

CLG Na Cealla Beaga would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends on the sad passing of Karen Cahill especially her mother Emer and husband Ed, brothers Shane and Dara, sister Grace, partner Eoin, and son Matthew and all her extended family.

Karen will be sorely missed in the Killybegs and& Tuam communities.

Ar dheis De go raibh a hanam

Kilotto

Kilotto numbers 3,5,9,25. There was no jackpot winner. One match three, winning €30 - Barry Cunningham (Ship Shape Launderette).



ST MICHAELS

Sympathy

Clg Naomh Micheál extends deepest sympathy to the Doherty family, Derryreel, Falcarragh on the recent death of John.

Sympathy is extended to his wife Anna, his three sons Joseph, Brian and Eunan, their partners, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Sympathy is also extended to the entire family circle.

CLG Naomh Micheál also extends our deepest sympathy to Emer, Ed and their extended family on the recent death of Karen.

Mini Lotto

There was no Jackpot winner on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were: 3,4,12,13,16,18. There was one Match 5 winner - Caroline Boyle, Castledoe, Creeslough who won €100.



URRIS

Fundraiser

Our Urris GAA 5,000KM Challenge came to a close on Monday night. At time of these notes going to print over 8,900km have been walked/run in the parish over 4 weeks. A super effort from all who took part at home and fields further from Clonmany and overseas. We will post a final total in the next few days.

Well done

Well done to Séanann McCaul who took part in the Virtual Donegal v Tyrone Ulster championship game on Sunday. It made up for missing the big match in Mac Cumhaill Park and the buzz of the Ulster championship that should now be in full flow. Thanks to Inishowen coaches John Gibbons and Martin McGrath for organising this competition.

Sympathy

Clg Urris offer deepest sympathy to Robert, Sarah Jo and the extended Colhoun and Douglas families on the death of their daughter Louise.

Thoughts and prayers are with you all and Louise's team mates at Malin GAA at this difficult time.