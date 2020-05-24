READ THE REID: Now’s the perfect time to repackage our product

Ex-GAA president Sean Kelly reckons “We shouldn't be saying we’re not going to play any games this year.”

He added “You are always better off giving people something they can look forward to rather than saying that nothing is going to happen”.

It would be “strange” if GAA sports are the last to return to action. He was referring to soccer in “England and the continent”.

While current president John Horan “can’t see it happening”, Kelly feels it’s important that we have hope.

Horan’s contention is that we cannot return until social distancing is deemed unnecessary.

I appreciate both presidents’ viewpoints. They are as confused and as uncertain about the future as we all are.

The German Bundesliga restarted last weekend which is a hopeful development for all sports enthusiasts. However, I’m not convinced that the players and their entourage of support staff were adhering to the rules of social distancing.

I watched some of the game between Dortmund and Schalke. I wanted to see how far apart the players kept from one another. How can you tackle an opponent and stay two metres from him? You can’t.

Both sets of players got stuck into each other as they should but when a goal was scored, it was elbow thumping and nothing else. It was farcical. For appearance sake, the players had to be seen to be keeping their distance but, in all reality, contact sports demand contact.

The GAA has a genuine dilemma. While we are all desperate to return to normal and to see a return to Gaelic activity, it’s understandable that the GAA is cautious. It’s also unrealistic to make comparisons between professional sport and the GAA.

The Bundesliga and the English Premiership players earn their living from their sport but our players do not. Their seasons are almost finished. Ours haven’t even started.

These very wealthy soccer clubs have the financial resources to medically test and support their players and backroom staff. The GAA stands to lose €50m this season because of on-field inactivity.

Inter-county teams and clubs constantly struggle to raise finances to compete and some even to survive.

The GAA shouldn’t be trying to compete with or look “strange” in reference to other sporting codes. We were founded on an amateur ethos and because of the swell of support for everything GAA in the Irish rural heartland, we will survive this current situation and emerge even stronger.

We have been branding ourselves as something that we are not. Now is the time to repackage our product and get back to the basics, emphasise our amateur ethos where tradition, community and uniqueness forms the core of our existence.

Because our players are not dependent on their incomes from their sport, we will outlive this current pause.

There has been a massive separation between club and county in recent years and I would like to see efforts being made to realign this gulf between the ‘elite and the ‘not so elite’ by the Gaelic Players Association, the Club Players Association and the GAA.

While the GAA has been enthusiastic and well-meaning about developing our games by putting nearly all the emphasis on inter-county teams, especially the ‘Super 8s, club players and clubs feel unappreciated and undervalued. Without the clubs, we would have no inter-county players.

Gaelic football and hurling stand apart from other sports in that GAA clubs are formed based on parish and community. It instils pride and a sense of belonging which breeds confidence and provides a social outlet for players, families and supporters.

Inter-county representation infuses a great sense of association in a player’s county. Transferring from one county to another is rare where strict stipulations are set in place.



Interest

For Irish people, no other game year in and year out, generates as much interest, rivalry, expectation, entertainment and fun as do Gaelic games.

The GAA’s current problem is the seriousness which has entered into all grades of games at both inter-county and club levels. Inter-county football has always had that extra edge and competitiveness. With the advance of technology, adherence to nutritional advice, training methods and sports specific disciplines, a professional dimension has, for a great part, taken over our games.

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with this except that we seem to have lost the ‘fun’ aspect somewhere along the way.

I suppose that’s what comes with change.

Players are now under the glare of social media which doesn’t allow for much privacy. The use of systems, zonal and defensive play along with choreographed press releases adds to this professionalism.

Gaelic games haven’t changed that much once the ball is thrown in. All you have to do is peel back all the add-ons and ribbons and what you get is raw passion, unforgiving physicality, skill and dexterity and a commitment that is unequalled in any other amateur sport in the world.

Soccer may be the “beautiful game”, a term that was popularised by one of my childhood heroes, Pele but, to me, both Gaelic football and hurling are beautiful games in their own right which are embedded in the Irish psyche.

Those of us who love our Gaelic games, probably need to hit the reset button. I would like to see the GAA get seriously stuck into promoting and establishing our games in our schools and into our clubs at a very generous level.

Commit more coaches and free up inter-county players some evenings to clubs to pass on their knowledge to club players. Our current inter-county players get so little time these days to be ambassadors because of training commitments.

One of my outstanding memories as a child was when the great former Down player Joe Lennon came to Killygordon to train a group of youngsters. I just wanted to be like him.

I would like to think that the general public still see inter-county players as humble. Believe me, they are.

Yes, we have a certain commitment from the GAA to schools and clubs but they can do much more. I feel that we have lost sight of the founding principles of the GAA. It’s a pastime, there to be enjoyed by everyone without class distinction and with community as its centre. It’s time for us all to get back to basics.

In the meantime, fan sa bhaile. Slan libh.