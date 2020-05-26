SPORTS QUIZ - Another set of teasers to test your sporting knowledge

As the lockdown continues and there’s no sign of a return to action for the majority of sports, Gerald Boyle in Dublin has been keeping us occupied with his testing quizzes.

Here’s another set of teasers to test the mind



1: Which Donegal club won their first ever county senior football trophy in 2015?

2: Who are the better-known footballing cousins of the following (a) Dessie Farrell; (b) Jamie Redknapp; (c) Jason Byrne?

3: Which two players, who both played as teenagers in the League of Ireland, went on to captain their teams to FA Cup wins - one at Wembley Stadium and one at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff?

4: Which member of the 2012 Donegal All-Ireland team scored his one and only Senior Championship goal in an Ulster Final?

5: Stephen Cluxton of Dublin won his first 'Footballer of the Year' award in 2019. Who was the last goalkeeper before him to win a 'Footballer of the Year' award?

6: Who holds the record for the most appearances for Arsenal?

7: Seven of the Donegal team that started the All-Ireland senior football semi-final against Galway in 1983 had won All-Ireland U-21 football medals. Of the seven who was the odd one out and why?

8: Which two players played in every Ulster senior football final between 1959 and 1975, apart from 1970 and 1972? They each played in 15 finals, 16 if you include a replay.

9: Donegal father and son: The father played in games in the Baseball Ground and Goodison Park in his time and his son won a Scottish Cup medal in 2016. Who are they?

10: The Seamus McFerran Cup is presented to the winners of which football championship?

ANSWERS:

1 St Michaels (Democrat Cup as Division One league winners); 2 Seamie Coleman, Frank Lampard and Robbie Keane; 3 Roy Keane (Man Utd and Cobh Ramblers, 2004) and Ronnie Whelan (Liverpool and Home Farm 1989); 4 Frank McGlynn (2012 Ulster final v Down); 5 Martin Furlong, Offaly, 1982; 6 David O'Leary, 722 appearances; 7 Des Newton (he won an All-Ireland U-21 with Roscommon in 1978; the other six won with Donegal in 1982; 8 Sean O'Neill and Dan McCartan of Down; 9 Joe and Conrad Logan. Joe played for Finn Harps against Derby County and Everton in the UEFA Cup while Conrad won a Scottish Cup medal with Hibernian; 10 Ulster Senior Club championship.