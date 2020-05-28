Contact

Ready to go at Na Rossa once lockdown is lifted

Rural Donegal club's new facilities point to a bright future

Na Rossa clubmen Kevin McCready, Declan Bonner and Michael Duddy

Donegal team manager Declan Bonner, along with fellow Na Rossa GAA club members Kevin McCready and Michael Duddy are pictured in one of the dug-outs at the club’s new pitch.

The fantastic new facility at Madavagh, Leitirmacaward is ready to host games once the sport returns from lockdown.

Donegal Democrat columnist Donal Reid has visited the new pitch  and in a two-page special in today's edition, he reports on a club that continues to play a vital role in the local community. 

"I loved playing in Dooey because it was harsh, raw, unforgiving but always fair," Donal said.

"Red Hughs and Na Rossa have had some titanic battles down the years and never once was there a bad word between the teams. Those were the times when both teams played from Division 1.

"It was always the practice that players and supporters met at the Gweebara Bar for light refreshments after the games where we all mingled whatever the result. A couple of hours easily passed. The famous ‘Gweebara Bends’ may have gone but I still remember having ‘the bends’ occasionally after a match in Dooey!".

A view of the new Na Rossa GAA pitch in Leitirmacaward

