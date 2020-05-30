The Wonderful Magic of Radio Commentary

On Sunday last with no competitive sport on, Ocean FM played the broadcast of Donegal’s All Ireland win over Mayo back in 2012.

I was genuinely interested in listening to the game for the first time and it was not my ego that had me turn on Sean Perry’s commentary.

I remember before the advent of live football on RTE listening practically every Sunday to Michael O'Hehir, Mick Dunne and Micheal O'Muircheartaigh and I was at once captivated and enthralled by the experience.

I have always believed that the magic of radio is simple and innocent. The GAA is Sean Perry’s greatest passion and he has developed his own inimitable style, with witty asides that make for enjoyable listening.

Even though in that final Perry was a Donegal fan dressed up as a commentator, he had a precise grip on the pace of the game, married to a sizzling cracking delivery that no television pictures could hope to rival.

On radio today, Brian Carty has a unique but very professional style of commentating. Brian has an ability to avoid over emphasising the sometimes frenetic excitement of a game as he keeps his comments extremely accurate, short and simple.

His temperament is not to become involved with a fast flowing match but to remain totally objective and impassive.

In that final, Mayo really put it up to Donegal, and it took brilliant displays from Michael Murphy (who else), Colm Mc Fadden and a wonderful save from Paul Durcan to see Donegal capture” Sam” for only the second time.



Sporting options

I turned my hand to golf when my Gaelic career finally came to an end. What I thought would be a seamless transition instead proved to be a merry-go-round of frustration and elation. The competitor in me wanted to master the game as quickly as possible.

Golf, being the mistress she is, chose to immediately show me that she is not to be tamed. If you had asked me if I wanted a game of golf when I was still pulling on the Donegal jersey, I would have laughed at you.

Now I wish that I had dabbled enough to get a handle on the fundamentals, which would have given me a foundation to build upon when I stopped playing GAA.

As we continue to cautiously emerge from the coronavirus crisis, there is an abundance of competitors who find their sport of choice still side lined.

It continues to look like amongst others, footballers, hurlers, camogie players, soccer and rugby players will unfortunately not be lacing up their boots and taking to the pitches any time soon.

That will leave a real dearth in their lives, the competition is one thing, on top of that is the pride in a badge, the social interaction, the sledging from fellow team mates, the anticipation of the next game, the training, the inquisition after an unexpected result, and most importantly the sense of belonging, as now perhaps more than ever we need to feel connected.

This could be a time for those of you who cannot sate your competitive desires at the well of your choice to take a tentative sip from golf’s well.

Yes it may feel a bit strange at the beginning, but I can promise you it is just as intoxicating as any of the above sports in its own way. I asked my son Gareth who is a PGA professional what advice he would give emerging and new golfers right now.

He said: ”The basics never change. learn and burn them into your brain. That will give you the freedom to explore the many intricacies of the game, and experiment with different ways of competing . Then you are truly playing the game of golf”.

In relation to social interaction my home golf club Bundoran was scheduled to host the Ulster GAA golf fundraiser on May the 9th last.



Fundraiser

Teams from all over the province compete with the winning team receiving £2,000 for a charity or charities of their choice.

It is intended to reschedule this event later in the year if the medical situation allows. Among those playing will be Peter Canavan from Tyrone, Joe Kernan from Armagh, Nudie Hughes from Monaghan and Ollie Brady from Cavan, on a day when the who’s who of Ulster football will be in Bundoran.

That is just one indication of the comradeship which is enduring in the GAA and which playing golf facilitates.

So if you decide to “give golf a go “you can contact Bundoran Golf Club at 0719841302 where the very affable club professional David Robinson will be delighted to set you on your way, or indeed contact any of the excellent golf clubs all over the county where you will be made very welcome.

Indeed, some of them have some very attractive membership packages on offer.