Donegal GAA clubs could be on track to reopen

Progress has also been made in re-configuring the 2020 GAA Kelloggs’ Cúl Camps

Donegal GAA clubs could reopen their walking tracks in June

Donegal GAA clubs could look forward to seeing their walking tracks reopen soon - provided the county keeps winning the battle against Coronavirus. 

In a statement released this evening, the GAA has said it continues to monitor closely the ongoing pandemic and the Government’s roadmap relating to the relaxation of restrictions.

Should the country move to Phase Two as planned, GAA Clubs will be able to reopen designated walking tracks on June 8, subject to engagement with Croke Park around a facilities management plan.

"We do not envisage a return to training in small groups in Phase Two and pitches and playing areas are to remain closed," the Association said. "However, as per the government roadmap, this may be reviewed in Phase Three."

The GAA also confirmed that it will publish its Return to Safe Activity Document when the government signals that the country has moved to the second phase of its plan.
This document will require approval from the government’s own expert group on Return to Sport. This group currently considers Gaelic games a ‘Phase 4’ sport.

Progress has also been made in re-configuring the 2020 GAA Kelloggs’ Cúl Camps and subject to the country moving onto the next phase of its recovery. The GAA will provide more details about this initiative.

The GAA has stuck rigidly to the government’s plan and dates from the outset of this outbreak and will continue to do so, taking advice from medical experts and our own Advisory Committee.

"No one is keener to return to games and general games-related activity but this will only be considered when it is acceptable to do so to maximise the safety and well-being of our players, members and wider society," they finished.

