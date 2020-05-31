Contact

Student Sean shoots an Albatross at Ballybofey and Stranorlar

5 handicapper records a '1' on Par 4

Golf

A delighted Sean McBride on the 12th at Ballybofey and Stranorlar

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

For the big-hitting golfer, the 12th hole in Ballybofey and Stranorlar offers the chance to find the green off the tee box.

At 283 metres, it's the shortest par 4 on the course. But misjudge your shot, and there's plenty of danger up ahead.

Hitting the green with your drive is one thing. Holing your shot is a completely different matter.

But that's exactly what Sean McBride managed this weekend.

The 5 handicapper, who is a student at Letterkenny Institute of Technology, drove the green and watched with delight as the ball rolled up to the hole and dropped in for an Albatross.

A post on the Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club Facebook page today reported that Sean's memorable round occurred on Friday when playing with fellow student Ryan Finn.

As the post rightly said - it's a memory for a lifetime.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

