Inter-county GAA calendar will commence from October 17  as part of new Roadmap

Declan Bonner and Donegal could be returning to training in September
The GAA, An Cumann Camogaíochta and the LGFA have this evening published a plan for a safe return to Gaelic games for the three organisations.
The plan is the work of a specially appointed Advisory Committee, which included representatives of all three bodies, the GPA and a number of medical experts.
It offers a route back to activity, subject to the government timelines being achieved in the weeks and months ahead.
The plan proposes that juvenile and adult club championship games can commence from July 31.
Inter-county training can begin on September 14 with the plan proposing that the inter-county calendar can commence from October 17.
Among the key points in the plan are:
- Walkways on GAA pitches will open from this coming Monday, June 8
- Club gates will open on 29 June
- Juvenile and adult club championship games can commence from July 31
- Inter-county training to commence on September 14
- Inter-county calendar will commence from October 17
All of the above plans are dependent on Government approval and advice.
The plan published this evening is broken down into sections covering Medical Advice; Preparing for a Safe Return; Information for Players and Team Personnel; Summary and Checklist; Roadmap for Return to Activity
Other stand-out elements of the report include:
· A gradual return to on-field non-contact activity in Phase Three of the Government plan in small groups.
· The need for an online education programme and new measures around temperature checking and completed documentation before training and games.
· A return to contact sport on July 20.
· Provisional windows for club activity and the return of inter-county training and competitions.
The document mirrors the Government roadmap and outlines the opt-in approach of the wider Gaelic games family regarding a possible return to activity and play.
It is being distributed to all units today with a view to providing them with time to put in place the necessary arrangements to facilitate a return to activity.
