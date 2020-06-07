McShea's Say - The GAA, Covid-19, Past Presidents...and more

Over the years the GAA has carved for itself a unique place at the heart of Irish Life.

There is no doubt but Gaelic games and the social world that revolves around them has shaped the lives of generations of Irish people all over the world.

Indeed the story of the GAA is almost as much about what happened off the field as what happened on it.

Any organisation could only prosper with quality leadership and the role of those who were honoured with the highest post in the association, the office of President have made a huge contribution to making the GAA the greatest amateur sporting body in the world.

Before looking at some of the past presidents, a true story about Bill Doonan from Cavan is worth recounting.

Bill joined the British Army during the Second World War, due to the inaction of the Irish Army.

He was a radio operator with the invasion force in Italy, and one Sunday in September 1943 he went missing. A search party found him up a tree with his radio, listening to the All-Ireland football final between Cavan and Roscommon.

Too indispensable to be court-martialed, he survived the war to play soccer with Lincoln City, and he also won two All Irelands with Cavan.

That is a true story which could only happen in the GAA.

At the moment John Horan as President has, I believe, performed very well in a position where there is absolutely no formula for dealing with the lockdown of Gaelic games.

Resumption

Everybody has an opinion in relation to dealing with the resumption of the games, but this is quite simply a situation where you are doomed if you do or doomed if you don’t.

Horan’s decision is the correct one; player welfare is at the core of all decisions and rightly so. Because things are showing real improvement with the number of new cases and the number who have lost their fight for survival, it would be sheer madness to become complacent and less vigilant in dealing with coronavirus.

The diversity of opinion and the desire to get live action is I believe misguided.

Social Distancing

On Monday, I was in both Bundoran and Rossnowlagh, and it was very obvious in both beautiful locations that the question of social distancing was being seriously stretched, and this degree of indiscipline could well be a recipe for disaster as all the top medical brains in the country have consistently advised.

We all miss our games so much but as I have previously pointed out the health of everyone in the country takes precedence over sport at this unique time in our country’s history.

Peter Quinn

One of the past presidents whom I have greatly admired is our neighbour from Fermanagh Peter Quinn.

Peter was a fine player with his club Teemore helping them to win numerous county championships, and he was also an excellent administrator.

He became President in 1991 and had the unique distinction of presenting Sam Maguire to three Ulster counties during his term in the highest office: Down, with Paddy O Rourke as captain, in 1991; Donegal captain Anthony Molloy in 1992; and Derry captain Henry Downey in 1993.

But it was far from an easy time to be President of the GAA. Peter’s time coincided with the association’s darkest days in Northern Ireland, when intimidation and murder was a way of life and when the GAA was close to being split.

Peter Quinn always argued for a peace process, and he also dictated that the ban on the British security forces playing GAA games should end, and that rugby and soccer should be accommodated in Croke Park.

For a man living in Fermanagh those principles took an amazing degree of courage and vision. Peter Quinn was also the man who played a major role in the redevelopment of Croke Park.

He not only embraced, but promoted and executed the vision of a redeveloped stadium, which today is recognised the world over as a beacon for Gaelic games and culture.

It is fair to say that the GAA was more than a little fortunate to have a man of the strength, conviction and especially the courage to take on the role of President back in 1991 and make an indelible mark on the association.

