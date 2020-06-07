GAA Clubcall: Remembering Seamus McKelvey

Our thanks to the Donegal GAA club PROs who have been sending us their weekly notes and keeping everyone up to date on what's been happening during lockdown. With the GAA outlining plans for a return to action over the weekend, the hope is that club activities will move up a gear soon which is great news. In the meantime, here's a round-up from some of our clubs this week

Aodh Ruadh

Club newsletter

The May edition of the GAA Club Newsletter has gone live and is, once again, packed with news and information for club officers, players and members.

Some of the areas covered this month include: The Association's latest efforts in the fight against coronavirus; Information on a landmark new Gaelic games coaching survey; Health and Wellness for GAA club members; Coaching and skills drills; Injury prevention; GAA Museum's online initiatives; Information on the GAA's new games system, club dashboard, child safeguarding, virtual Scór and much more.

Family life feeling stressful?

Many of us are spending more time about home than usual. Issues such as money worries, home schooling, relationships, online safety, managing routines and boundaries, childcare problems, challenging behaviour, grief, bored teens, sleep issues, co-parenting, social distancing, and increased screen time among others can impact our mental well-being.

If any of these issues are causing you anxiety the Donegal Parent Support Line can offer a listening ear. They can be contacted at freephone 1800 11 22 77 from 9am to 3pm, Monday to Friday.

Lotto

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €2,400. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 3, 5, 9, 13 and 17. In the lucky dip €25 went to Philip McLoone and Olivia Magee.

The next draw is for a jackpot of €2,500 on Sunday at 8pm.

Red Hughs

Thunder Ball

The Thunder Ball continues each Sunday live at 8pm on the club Facebook page, with 50% of the pot going to the winner and 50% to the club.

This week’s total pot was €260 shared with this week’s winner Carol Gallagher winning €130.

100 Club

The winners of €100 each are John Crane, Killygordon (May 14) and Joe Maxwell, Killygordon (May 21).

The 100 club is the major fundraiser that helps to maintain and develop the ‘clubs’ playing facilities. Entry costs €20 a month, anyone wishing to enter please contact Eamon Kelly.

Sympathy

The club wishes to express sincerest sympathy to the families and friends of Seamus McKelvey and Laurence Kelly who passed away during the week. Rest in Peace.

MAIN PICTURE: The funeral took place in his native Crossroads last weekend of Seamus McKelvey. A lifelong Finn Harps fan, Seamus was also associated with Curragh Athletic FC. He was also a talented Gaelic footballer, and is pictured front row, second from left on a Red Hughs team from the 1960s PICTURE: RED HUGHS GAA CLUB

St Michaels

Healthy Club Challenge

Back in March St. Michael’s applied to take part in the healthy club step challenge with Irish Life, with a chance to win a O'Neill's Vouchur to the value of €2,500.

This was then cancelled due to the current Pandemic along with many other initiatives planned. However, recently we have been given the chance to take part in this challenge again. It runs from June 3 to June 30.

As our club has already registered all you have to do is, download the MyLife App and register with the club you are representing.

The club with the highest average number of steps in each province during the challenge period will win. Participants must be 18 years and over.

Lotto

There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were: 1, 3,7,15,17,20.

There was one Match 5 winner - Collette McColgan Creeslough who won €100. This week’s Jackpot will be €6,500.



Killybegs

Run4Pieta

A massive thank you to each and everyone who took part in our club fundraiser for Pieta House NW at the weekend.

As a club we covered 1145.5km and raised €1,190 in donations!

The need for Pieta’s life saving services is greater than ever as Covid-19 impacts not only on the nation's physical health but its mental health too.

Pieta’s NW services have recently been cut however, with the help of our club fundraiser along with others we will help keep the service in the North West.

Thank you to all!

Steps Challenge

Throughout the Covid-19 emergency, GAA clubs across the 32 counties have been helping their members and communities stay healthy and connected within the restrictions of public health advice.

To help reward this contribution and to celebrate the importance of staying active, the GAA’s Community & Health Department has teamed up with Irish Life, CSR partners to the Healthy Club Project, to launch a special ‘Steps Challenge’ set to run during the month of June.

Four lucky clubs will win a €2,500 voucher with O’Neill’s.

The Challenge started on June 3 and ends June 30 and you can download the MyLife app from the App store or Google Play store.

Kilotto

The Kilotto numbers for this week are 13,16,24,27.

There was no winner of the jackpot of €950.

One person matched three numbers and wins €30 - Michelle Cunningham, Largy.

Malin

Charity Run

Best of luck to Sharon Ward and Eilish Bell who have undertaken the mammoth task of running 1000km in the month of June for Ronald McDonald house, in appreciation of the help and support they gave Danai Ward and his family.

The Ward family have been strongly associated with our club down the years, and still are to this present day.

This is a very worthy cause and is something which is very close to all of our hearts here at Malin GAA. All donations are made through www.idonate.ie/ RUN4RONALD

Important Notice

Just a reminder that the association have instructed clubs to close facilities completely, this includes the use of all pitches and properties for recreational use including walking and casual gathering (although these guidelines may be eased from after Monday).

Therefore the club has no option but to close all facilities with immediate effect until further guidance from the GAA. We would ask all members to adhere to this guidance and stay safe.

Urris

Thanks

Clg Urris wish to thank all who took part and supported our recent 5,000/10,000km Challenge.

A total of €2,550 was raised for St Columbcille Village/Day Centre, Clonmany and a fantastic 10,193.03km walked and run. Great community spirit and support from all.

Hopefully in time we will get back to the football in Crampsey Park but for now all club facilities which include our clubhouse and pitch are closed completely at this time to all members and the general public. Until then stay safe and well everyone.

Skills

The U-10 Boys virtual skills competition took place in the club last week which will culminate in the final between Fionn Doherty and Paul Óg McConalogue.

Well done to all the boys who took part with great effort and skill shown by all.

Thanks to Adrian Doherty for organising this competition and keeping his team active in these times of no training or football.