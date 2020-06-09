Ollie and Harps wait on news of FAI deal

What lies in store for Finn Harps for the rest of the season will become somewhat clearer on Thursday when the FAI is expected to announce a financial package to facilitate clubs as the Airtricity League season could resume with matches played behind closed doors - at least initially.

With many clubs, including Harps, currently in a precarious financial position due to the suspension of the season in March, the package will be carefully scrutinised.

On the one hand, clubs will be hoping that the financial support can keep them ticking over.

But there could be considerable implications, and the staging of games at certain selected stadia may prove to be a thorny issue.

Indeed, for clubs like Harps the prospect of having to travel to the likes of Tallaght Stadium or Athlone Town Stadium for games behind closed doors would have obvious hurdles, not least the extra travel.

A restricted league with a total of 18 games (just two rounds) is one option for a shortened season. Four games have already been played.

Resuming the league and using only a number of venues would suit some clubs better than others.

Meanwhile, League of Ireland clubs can now train in groups of 15 following the easing of Covid-19 related restrictions.

However, Harps are not yet back in training.

Manager Ollie Horgan said: “It's still up in the air, but we should know by the end of the week on a definite date. A number of things have to be thrashed out.”