Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Ollie and Harps wait on news of FAI deal

Staging of games at certain selected stadia may prove to be a thorny issue

Harps story

Finn Harps boss, Ollie Horgan

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

What lies in store for Finn Harps for the rest of the season will become somewhat clearer on Thursday when the FAI is expected to announce a financial package to facilitate clubs as the Airtricity League season could resume with matches played behind closed doors - at least initially.
With many clubs, including Harps, currently in a precarious financial position due to the suspension of the season in March, the package will be carefully scrutinised.
On the one hand, clubs will be hoping that the financial support can keep them ticking over.
But there could be considerable implications, and the staging of games at certain selected stadia may prove to be a thorny issue.
Indeed, for clubs like Harps the prospect of having to travel to the likes of Tallaght Stadium or Athlone Town Stadium for games behind closed doors would have obvious hurdles, not least the extra travel.
A restricted league with a total of 18 games (just two rounds) is one option for a shortened season. Four games have already been played.
Resuming the league and using only a number of venues would suit some clubs better than others.
Meanwhile, League of Ireland clubs can now train in groups of 15 following the easing of Covid-19 related restrictions.
However, Harps are not yet back in training.
Manager Ollie Horgan said: “It's still up in the air, but we should know by the end of the week on a definite date. A number of things have to be thrashed out.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie