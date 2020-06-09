Donegal GAA chairman suggests new league championship format for 2020 season

Donegal county board chairman Mick McGrath has suggested that counties may have to forget about running internal leagues following the weekend publication of the GAA’s Roadmap back to action.

McGrath has called for a “League Championship” to allow clubs to complete a reasonably competitive season in the allotted limited time frame of July 31 to October 7.

And he also stressed that the GAA got it right, starting club competitions first before inter county competition which has been mooted in many quarters.

From June 29 clubs can resume non-contact training and full contact training from July 20 with an 11- day run in to the start of club competition.

McGrath has welcomed the plan describing it as the “light at the end of the tunnel that we have been waiting for, for so long”.

MAIN PIC: Patrick McBrearty fires the ball to the Killybegs net, past keeper Kevin Martin, for Kilcar's second goal of their senior championship game in MacCumhaill Park last September. It remains uncertain just what format club games will take this season



He told Ocean FM: “But for our own CCC it is a jigsaw which has to be fitted in within nine weeks for a programme that would otherwise be fitted in around seven or eight months.

“This is only my own opinion, but I can’t see a League and a championship being run off in a nine- week period.

“We have to make this into a season that can be run realistically and only a month ago we were wondering if we were going to have any season.

“And we can’t mix the county with the club scene and Croke Park have made a clear distinction by stating that county activity won’t resume until October 17.

Donegal chairman Mick McGrath



He continued: “It might mean you could play a League Championship.

“It would be wrong to have a knock-out championship where you would have one game and then you go home.

“In the last few years in Donegal we had Group Stages, maybe we could increase the number of games in these stages.

“I am leaving it up to the CCC but the most important thing is that clubs feel they have had a good crack of the whip rather than just a knock-out.

“I can’t see any League games taking place,” he stated.

He added: “I commend the GAA and as this has been a frustrating time locking so many of our young people out of our grounds, but we have been patient ,and we have studied the dangers but we have to keep to the guidelines.”

“This is an opportunity for all our players who want to get back out into action and to use our facilities, it is a staged process.

“It will take management and I think the clubs are astute enough to know that this will be with gloves on, with sanitising equipment and a lot of other things as well.”

He also said: “I think it is right to start the clubs first as you start at the bottom and work your way up to the top.

“So, wherever there are going to be hurdles or difficulties, these will be identified at club level at first.

“I would not envisage bringing a mass gathering together at a county match and I think it can be managed much better at the bottom and we can get over the hiccups.

“Everybody is working well, and it is important we take small steps before we start sprinting,” he said.